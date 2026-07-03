Featured
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Ronaldo lead a list of the best golazos of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Donnie Kwak
The Norwegian soccer star isn’t just dominating World Cup chatter, he’s also getting a lot of attention for his lavish fashion accessories.Trace William Cowen
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
In honor of Mexico's historic World Cup run in 2026, we're looking at some of the best sneakers to honor the nation.Douglas Jase