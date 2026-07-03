2026 World Cup

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Jeffrey Wright Says Being Black is 'Political' Amid Ongoing Kylian Mbappe' Racial Abuse
Sports

Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

From Mbappé’s World Cup abuse to Basquiat’s legacy, Wright connects racism in soccer to a larger conversation about Black identity and greatness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 hours ago
Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
Sports

How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

Oruny Choi2 days ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton case on a soccer field.
Style

Louis Vuitton's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Trunk: Get a Closer Look

An unnamed "FIFA legend" will help guide the trunk onto the pitch later this month.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Amongst 6 Others Arrested During World Cup Match
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at 2026 World Cup After Alleged Stadium Sneak-In

Tommie Lee was accused of entering Hard Rock Stadium without a ticket during England and Norway's World Cup match in Miami.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
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Daddy Yankee and Shenseea's World Cup Song Hit No. 1 on the Latin Charts
Music

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Turn World Cup Single ‘Echo’ Into No. 1 Latin Hit

How 'Echo' became a World Cup 2026 breakout, gave Daddy Yankee his 31st Latin Airplay No. 1, and launched Shenseea onto Billboard's Latin charts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Gilberto Mora (Mexico) during Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico and England, Azteca Stadium, Mexico, Mexico on July 05 2026.
Sports

Youngest World Cup Player Graduates Days After His Team Got Eliminated

17-year-old Gilberto Mora helped his team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup before he finished high school.

Joe Price7 days ago
American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'

The streamer, still reeling from Ronaldo's World Cup exit, was seemingly taken aback by the comment.

Joe Price7 days ago
Soccer Aid 2026
Sports

England Players Have Donated Every Match Fee Since 2007 to Charity, Raising £15 Million

Every player on England's national team has donated 100 percent of their base match for nearly two decades.

Brendan Frederick8 days ago
IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami.
Pop Culture

Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination

IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.

Jose Martinez11 days ago
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Michael Hewitt in a blue Leeds United shirt smiles at a bar, with people and drinks in the background.
Sports

Missing England World Cup Fan Found Safe After Being Unaware of 10-Day International Search

Michael Hewitt, 65, lost his phone shortly after arriving in Barcelona and spent the next 10 days bar-hopping to watch England matches, while Interpol and Spanish police combed the city for him.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
The Best Mexico Gear to Buy for the 2026 World Cup includes vintage Hugo Sanchez Umbro jerseys, Willy Chavarria x Adidas dress shirts, and remixed Adidas tops.
Style

The Best Mexico Gear to Buy for the 2026 World Cup

From Willy Chavarria collabs to retro kits, these are the pieces that any Mexico fan should be going after.

Mike DeStefano15 days ago
Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring during Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bets

When Does Mexico Play Again In The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico won its first World Cup knockout stage match in 40 years Tuesday. We look at who El Tri will play next and when.

Matt Burke16 days ago
A large circular banner with the FIFA World Cup trophy and "FIFA WORLD CUP 2026" text displayed in white on a blue background.
Life

Shocking Video Shows Deadly Hit-and-Run After World Cup Watch Party

Two New Jersey women were killed in a hit-and-run while on their way home from a World Cup watch party.

Helen Storms22 days ago

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