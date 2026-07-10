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Youngest World Cup Player Graduates Days After His Team Got Eliminated

17-year-old Gilberto Mora helped his team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup before he finished high school.

Gilberto Mora (Mexico) during Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico and England, Azteca Stadium, Mexico, Mexico on July 05 2026.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora was the youngest player competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and while the team got knocked out this week, he’s still got something to celebrate.

As reported by USA Today, the 17-year-old was the youngest competing player in the World Cup this year, and he helped the Mexico national soccer team reach the round of 16. Ultimately, the team was eliminated earlier this week following a loss to England. But veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa revealed on social media that the young soccer star graduated high school in Tijuana, Mexico, this week, too.

"Congratulations, Morita. I’m so happy to see you achieve another goal," Ochoa wrote on Instagram. "The journey is just beginning, and there are still many dreams left to conquer."

His first World Cup with the Mexican soccer team might have come to an early end, but he’s already proven himself to be a valuable asset. He’s expected to become a key part of the team for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

His career began when he was just 15, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liga MX for Club Tijuana. He also scored an international trophy as part of Mexico’s roster at the Gold Cup last summer. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he made four appearances, debuting in the group-stage game against South Africa. As reported by TEAMtalk last month, his performance has already piqued the interest of European clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

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