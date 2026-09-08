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Abel Shifferaw

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Abel Shifferaw is Complex’s News Director. He’s originally from the Bay Area and currently lives in Brooklyn. Prior to working at Complex, Abel wrote for Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. Abel holds an MFA in Writing from Pratt Institute and a BA from the New School. Both degrees keep Abel sufficiently warm at night. Abel likes brief walks on the beach and sunrises and sunsets and the moon and lots of stuff but not all the stuff.

Joined June 2017 | 1401 posts
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Latest Stories

Tre Hale and Suge Knight with bald heads and beards are shown side by side. Both wear earrings and have a similar facial expression.

Tre Hale Cast as Suge Knight in Snoop Dogg Biopic

The Netflix 'Nemesis' actor joins Jonathan Daviss, Myles Bullock, and Camron Jones in Universal Pictures' "Snoop," which begins production in mid-September.

Abel Shifferaw22 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill speak on stage during 2026 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Serayah Ends Engagement to Joey Badass, Cites Repeated Infidelity During ‘Vulnerable’ Moments

The actress and singer posted an emotional Instagram statement on Monday calling out betrayal "during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments" of her life.

Abel Shifferaw24 days ago
49ers owner Jed York in an orange jumpsuit stands against a height measurement chart, looking at the camera.

49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution Bust, Pleads No Contest

York was taken into custody Sunday morning at a mobile home community in East Palestine, Ohio, and sentenced Monday to one day in jail on two misdemeanor counts.

Abel Shifferaw24 days ago
RVCA

RVCA and Tapout Drop a Limited-Edition Capsule With UFC Fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera

The nine-piece collection, priced from $45 to $130, blends Tapout's Y2K style with RVCA's minimalist design ethos.

Abel Shifferaw36 days ago
"Children of Blood and Bone" - Trailer Launch Event

'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer With Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Viola Davis: Watch

Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel hits theaters and IMAX on January 15, 2027.

Abel Shifferaw51 days ago
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Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks on Split From Olandria Carthen: 'The Rumors Are True'

The Love Island USA Season 7 runner-up addressed the breakup in a subscribers-only TikTok post, asking fans to respect the couple's privacy.

Abel Shifferaw52 days ago
A baseball player in a Yankees uniform is shown a bat by a man in glasses and a jacket in a locker room setting.

Yankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads

The team will hand out 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads in August.

Abel Shifferaw52 days ago
Ryan Gosling in a red jacket speaks into a microphone on stage, while Kevin Feige in a cap and blazer stands beside him at Comic-Con.

Ryan Gosling Is the MCU's Ghost Rider, With Shawn Levy Directing the 2028 Film

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement Saturday in front of fans at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, where Gosling walked out to the sound of a revving motorcycle.

Abel Shifferaw54 days ago
David Jonsson on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, holding a microphone, with Comic-Con logos in the background.

'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the trilogy capper, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington also on board. The film will shoot on 70mm.

Abel Shifferaw54 days ago
A group of five people on stage at Comic-Con, with one person speaking into a microphone.

Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct

David Jonsson will play an adult T'Challa's son, with the film set for a December 15, 2028 theatrical release in 70mm.

Abel Shifferaw54 days ago
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A person with long dark hair wearing a pink hoodie stands against a plain background.

Madhappy and Hello Kitty Dropping Collection and More

The optimism-driven LA brand reunites with Sanrio's iconic character for a full apparel drop, a fiberglass "Connected Cherries" moment at the West Hollywood flagship, and cherry-themed Pantry exclusives.

Abel Shifferaw57 days ago
Black leather loafer with textured side pattern and yellow stitching on a chunky sole.

Wasted Youth and Dr. Martens Team Up for a Three-Colorway Penton Loafer Drop

VERDY's skate-and-punk-influenced label brings its bowtie logo and graphic sensibility to the iconic British loafer silhouette, arriving in Black, Green, and Pink.

Abel Shifferaw57 days ago
A close-up of a person wearing maroon suede shoes with beige soles, paired with light blue jeans and white socks, against a blue background.

Clarks Originals Revives the Wallabee Lite With an Archival Build and a Dusty Pink Standout

The mid-1980s silhouette returns July 24 with a high-density EVA sole, premium suede upper, and a versatile new colorway palette.

Abel Shifferaw57 days ago
Getty Images

Latto and Doja Cat Serve Y2K Glamour In "Okayyy" Music Video

The fan-favorite collaboration appears on Latto's fourth studio album, 'Big Mama.'

Abel Shifferaw58 days ago
Global Citizen NOW 2026

Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'

The singer will be joined by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay's Chris Martin for the first-ever halftime performance at a World Cup Final, set for July 19.

Abel Shifferaw67 days ago
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Two people shaking hands, one wearing a watch with a green face and clear band.

Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection

The debut lineup spans model families priced from $145 to $475.

Abel Shifferaw67 days ago
Bam Adebayo #13 and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat look on at the end of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center on March 30, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Bam Adebayo Struck Tyler Herro in the Face at Las Vegas Practice Court

The two former Miami Heat teammates got into a physical altercation Friday morning after Herro posted social media comments questioning Adebayo's contract value, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Abel Shifferaw69 days ago
Miles Bridges.

Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.

Abel Shifferaw69 days ago

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