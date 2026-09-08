Abel Shifferaw
Abel Shifferaw is Complex’s News Director. He’s originally from the Bay Area and currently lives in Brooklyn. Prior to working at Complex, Abel wrote for Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. Abel holds an MFA in Writing from Pratt Institute and a BA from the New School. Both degrees keep Abel sufficiently warm at night. Abel likes brief walks on the beach and sunrises and sunsets and the moon and lots of stuff but not all the stuff.
Latest Stories
Tre Hale Cast as Suge Knight in Snoop Dogg Biopic
The Netflix 'Nemesis' actor joins Jonathan Daviss, Myles Bullock, and Camron Jones in Universal Pictures' "Snoop," which begins production in mid-September.
Serayah Ends Engagement to Joey Badass, Cites Repeated Infidelity During ‘Vulnerable’ Moments
The actress and singer posted an emotional Instagram statement on Monday calling out betrayal "during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments" of her life.
49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution Bust, Pleads No Contest
York was taken into custody Sunday morning at a mobile home community in East Palestine, Ohio, and sentenced Monday to one day in jail on two misdemeanor counts.
RVCA and Tapout Drop a Limited-Edition Capsule With UFC Fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera
The nine-piece collection, priced from $45 to $130, blends Tapout's Y2K style with RVCA's minimalist design ethos.
'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer With Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Viola Davis: Watch
Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel hits theaters and IMAX on January 15, 2027.
Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks on Split From Olandria Carthen: 'The Rumors Are True'
The Love Island USA Season 7 runner-up addressed the breakup in a subscribers-only TikTok post, asking fans to respect the couple's privacy.
Yankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
The team will hand out 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads in August.
Ryan Gosling Is the MCU's Ghost Rider, With Shawn Levy Directing the 2028 Film
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement Saturday in front of fans at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, where Gosling walked out to the sound of a revving motorcycle.
'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie
Ryan Coogler returns to direct the trilogy capper, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington also on board. The film will shoot on 70mm.
Marvel Officially Announces 'Black Panther 3' With Ryan Coogler Returning to Direct
David Jonsson will play an adult T'Challa's son, with the film set for a December 15, 2028 theatrical release in 70mm.
Madhappy and Hello Kitty Dropping Collection and More
The optimism-driven LA brand reunites with Sanrio's iconic character for a full apparel drop, a fiberglass "Connected Cherries" moment at the West Hollywood flagship, and cherry-themed Pantry exclusives.
Wasted Youth and Dr. Martens Team Up for a Three-Colorway Penton Loafer Drop
VERDY's skate-and-punk-influenced label brings its bowtie logo and graphic sensibility to the iconic British loafer silhouette, arriving in Black, Green, and Pink.
Clarks Originals Revives the Wallabee Lite With an Archival Build and a Dusty Pink Standout
The mid-1980s silhouette returns July 24 with a high-density EVA sole, premium suede upper, and a versatile new colorway palette.
Latto and Doja Cat Serve Y2K Glamour In "Okayyy" Music Video
The fan-favorite collaboration appears on Latto's fourth studio album, 'Big Mama.'
Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'
The singer will be joined by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay's Chris Martin for the first-ever halftime performance at a World Cup Final, set for July 19.
Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection
The debut lineup spans model families priced from $145 to $475.
Bam Adebayo Struck Tyler Herro in the Face at Las Vegas Practice Court
The two former Miami Heat teammates got into a physical altercation Friday morning after Herro posted social media comments questioning Adebayo's contract value, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star
Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.