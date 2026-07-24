Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, sports apparel giant and popular sportsbook Fanatics launched a global movement titled “We’re Still Wearing It,” pleading with soccer legend Lionel Messi to delay his impending retirement from World Cup play. The focus of it was simple enough, but held a powerful meaning behind it — “You Can’t Hang It Up While We’re Still Wearing It.”The campaign’s film resonated with fans worldwide, racking up nearly 30 million views across digital platforms. The initiative took another massive step forward when Fanatics took over Miami, gathering hundreds of passionate fans on a recreated set. Supporters pulled down a huge ceremonial retirement jersey, leading to an incredible giveaway: a Messi kit for the fans in attendance.

Cinematic Rebellion in Buenos Aires

Set in Buenos Aires, the campaign's film depicts a passionate rebellion against a crane attempting to put up a farewell billboard in honor of Messi’s illustrious career. Refusing to accept the end of an era, supporters across Argentina are seen with the No. 10 Argentina jersey. Created entirely with authentic Argentinian fan groups, the film is loaded with unique community Easter eggs, including nods to popular fan accounts like Messimo, Mundo Leo, and Hinchas Argentinos.

The soundtrack adds another level to the emotional visual, a custom Spanish-language rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” performed by Luz Gaggi, a finalist on The Voice Argentina and a lifelong Messi supporter. The video quickly went viral on X and spread promptly across social media in its entirety. It’s the perfect way to pay homage to the bond between Messi and his worldwide fanbase.

Fanatics’ Global 12-City Movement

The Miami activation and digital takeover were just the start, as Fanatics expanded the campaign worldwide by putting up "We're Still Wearing It" billboards in 12 major international cities. The installations appeared everywhere from Messi’s hometown of Rosario to his former club destinations in Barcelona and Paris.

The campaign spanned even further than that, showcasing Messi’s international fandom, appearing in São Paulo, Brazil, and Lake Town, India, which is home to a famous 70-foot Messi statue. With additional locations in Tokyo, London, Lagos, Mexico City, Los Angeles, New York, and Buenos Aires, the multi-continent campaign successfully united soccer fans with one simple message: The world isn’t ready to see the GOAT ride off into the sunset yet.

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