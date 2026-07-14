10 Captain Tsubasa Characters and Their 2026 World Cup Equivalents

Few works of fiction have had as much real-world influence on football as Captain Tsubasa. Since debuting in 1981, Yōichi Takahashi's manga has sold more than 90 million copies, while its anime adaptation became a global phenomenon, inspiring Messi, Zidane, Iniesta, and a generation of professional footballers to pick up the game. With the 2026 World Cup now down to its final four, the distance between Takahashi's fictional universe and the real tournament has never felt smaller.

So we did what felt inevitable: we matched 10 of the manga's most iconic characters to the players who best mirror them at this tournament. Not by position or nationality, but by spirit — the temperament, the role, the tournament story. No player embodies these archetypes perfectly, but each of these World Cup stars comes surprisingly close.