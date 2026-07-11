Norway Fan Goes Viral for Refusing the 'Viking Row': 'It's Factually Wrong'

Norway's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has inspired jubilant celebrations across the country, but one supporter has become an unlikely viral sensation by refusing to join in. As Norway celebrated its historic 3-2 victory over Senegal last month, thousands of fans performed the now-famous "Viking Row" celebration. One supporter, however, remained firmly seated. That fan was Emil Lappen, who has since explained why he refuses to participate in the post-match tradition despite Norway's unprecedented success. "First of all, I just find it really stupid," Lappen told Sky News. "That's the thing I thought when they came up with it, that it was stupid and annoying, and I didn't want to do it."

Television cameras captured Lappen sitting motionless while nearly every supporter around him enthusiastically mimicked rowing a Viking ship following Norway's victory at MetLife Stadium. The clip quickly spread across social media, turning him into one of the tournament's most unexpected viral stars. Lappen's objections extend beyond simply disliking the celebration. He argued that the "Viking Row" bears too much resemblance to Iceland supporters' iconic "Thunderclap," which became famous during UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. "It copies a lot of what Iceland were doing," he said. He also questioned the historical accuracy behind the celebration.

"It's factually wrong," Lappen added. "They didn't row, they sailed, over the Atlantic." During the interview, Sky News anchor Barbara Serra noted that Norway's rowing motion differs from Iceland's synchronized clapping routine, suggesting the two traditions aren't exactly the same. However, Lappen wasn't convinced. "All they wanted was the same reaction from people and then they just changed the motion," he said. "That's the same thing." His stance hasn't slowed the celebration's popularity, though. The Viking Row has become one of the defining images of Norway's World Cup campaign, with players, including star striker Erling Haaland, joining supporters on the field after victories to recreate the rowing motion. Despite the public attention to his refusal to participate, Lappen said his position isn't changing.