Jeff Smith

Joined April 2026 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Justin Verlander celebrate the Houston Astros 2022 World Series title at their parade.

The 10 Biggest Wins in Sports Betting History

From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.

Jeff Smith72 days ago
Robin Ventura walks off the field following his Grand Slam Single in Game 5 of the 1999 NLCS between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

The 10 Worst Beats in Sports Betting History and the Brutal Lessons They Taught Us

The Grand Slam Single and Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl kneel are among the most brutal beats in sports betting history.

Jeff Smith79 days ago

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