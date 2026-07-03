FIFA

The 1930 FIFA World Cup marked a defining moment for global soccer, establishing an international stage where nations compete for the sport’s highest honor. Since then, FIFA has become the key organizer of this tournament, along with youth and women’s competitions, shaping the global soccer calendar and influencing the sport’s evolution. Soccer communities around the world engage intensely with FIFA’s coordination of qualification processes and player transfer regulations. Its recent initiatives to grow women’s soccer reflect broader cultural shifts and expanding opportunities, making FIFA a central figure in soccer’s ongoing development and global appeal.

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Donald Trump.
Life

Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Sparks Renewed Attention at FIFA Event

The president's recurring hand bruise resurfaced during a FIFA appearance in New York, prompting fresh online speculation as the White House reiterated its previous explanation for the discoloration.

Mark Elibert2 hours ago
Jeffrey Wright Says Being Black is 'Political' Amid Ongoing Kylian Mbappe' Racial Abuse
Sports

Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

From Mbappé’s World Cup abuse to Basquiat’s legacy, Wright connects racism in soccer to a larger conversation about Black identity and greatness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Gianni Infantino
Sports

FIFA to Explore Expanding World Cup to 64 Teams in 2030

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said a 64-team World Cup will be examined after 2026, calling the 48-team format a "huge success."

Trey Alston6 days ago
Daddy Yankee and Shenseea's World Cup Song Hit No. 1 on the Latin Charts
Music

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Turn World Cup Single ‘Echo’ Into No. 1 Latin Hit

How 'Echo' became a World Cup 2026 breakout, gave Daddy Yankee his 31st Latin Airplay No. 1, and launched Shenseea onto Billboard's Latin charts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
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Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Egypt Files FIFA Complaint Against Referee After World Cup Loss to Argentina

Egypt is demanding a FIFA investigation into referee François Letexier.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) featuring the Department of Justice emblem with the words "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity."
Sports

FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

Federal prosecutors are examining how at least $260 million tied to AFA commercial deals moved through five U.S. banks.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports

Moroccan Girl Recreates Her 'Poor Ronaldo' Video After Portugal World Cup Loss

“The Portugal airport is that way,” she said. “And where’s Ronaldo? He’s crying in his car."

Trey Alston11 days ago
Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Alex Ocho12 days ago
SKOREA-FBL-WC-2026
Sports

South Korea's World Cup Squad Greeted With Boos, Protest Banners at Incheon Airport

Resigned coach Hong Myung-bo walked out in silence as dozens of angry fans chanted and held up signs reading, "Korean football is dead."

Mark Elibert18 days ago
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Haiti soccer team in blue uniforms poses on the field with a Haitian flag. Stadium and crowd in the background.
Sports

FIFA Rejects Haiti World Cup Jersey Over ‘Political ‘ Battle of Vertières Illustration

Les Grenadiers will debut a redesigned kit when they face Scotland in Boston on June 13, after FIFA ruled an embedded depiction of the 1803 Haitian Revolution battle violated equipment regulations prohibiting political imagery.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
(L-R) Michael Rubin and Gianni Infantino.
Sports

FIFA and Fanatics Expand Partnership to Include Exclusive Collectibles Agreement

The two organizations are set to collaborate on trading cards, stickers, and trading card games, set to roll out in 2031.

tara mahadevan72 days ago
Vincent Tullo for Nike
Sports

U.S. Soccer and Nike Unveil National Team Kits Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The kits will be worn by the USMNT during this summer’s World Cup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
Donald Trump
Sports

President Donald Trump Thinks Football Should Be Renamed

"It really doesn't make sense when you think about it."

Trey Alston225 days ago

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