World Cup

The World Cup is an international soccer tournament organized by FIFA, first held in 1930 and contested every four years. It features national teams from around the world competing for the sport’s most prestigious title, with each edition hosted by a different country. The tournament is remembered for iconic moments like Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and the transition from the Jules Rimet Trophy to the current FIFA World Cup Trophy, symbolizing its evolving legacy. The tournament’s format combines an initial group stage with a knockout phase, creating a progression that tests teams' consistency and resilience under pressure. This structure leads to a wide range of unpredictable outcomes, from dramatic last-minute goals to historic upsets, which have defined tournaments such as Uruguay’s surprise victory in 1950 and Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014. The World Cup also serves as a global stage where host nations showcase their culture and infrastructure, influencing the event’s atmosphere and legacy beyond the pitch.

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Empty airplane cabin with rows of gray seats, overhead bins open, and a person standing at the far end.
Sports

Spanish Pilot Pranks Argentina Fans Into Thinking They Won World Cup

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Mark Elibert3 days ago
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Style

World Cup 2026's Best Jersey Collabs: How to Buy

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Trace William Cowen5 days ago
(L-R) France and England soccer teams.
Sports

France vs. England World Cup Third-Place Match: How to Watch, Stream, and What to Know

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Trey Alston7 days ago
Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

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Alex Ocho9 days ago
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England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Tries Making Peace With Argentina Fans Despite Thrown Objects: ‘It’s All Love’

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Jose Martinez10 days ago
A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
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How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

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Oruny Choi10 days ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton case on a soccer field.
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Louis Vuitton's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Trunk: Get a Closer Look

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Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Rob Dieperink shows the yellow card during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle and Heracles Almelo.
Sports

Dutch Referee Dies Weeks After World Cup Dismissal Due to Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Arrest

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Jose Martinez12 days ago
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'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at 2026 World Cup After Alleged Stadium Sneak-In

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Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
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Gianni Infantino
Sports

FIFA to Explore Expanding World Cup to 64 Teams in 2030

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said a 64-team World Cup will be examined after 2026, calling the 48-team format a "huge success."

Trey Alston13 days ago
American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'

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Joe Price16 days ago
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Jaylen Brown Tells IShowSpeed Basketball Has 'No Loyalty' Following Trade

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Jose Martinez16 days ago
Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
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Egypt Files FIFA Complaint Against Referee After World Cup Loss to Argentina

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Mark Elibert17 days ago

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