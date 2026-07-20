Justin Bieber Debuted Unreleased SKYLRK Sneakers at the World Cup Final

Bieber took the stage for an acoustic performance wearing the SKYLRK matterdaddies 'Latte' low-tops, a soft monochromatic colorway with subtle light pink accents on the laces and heel, according to Hypebeast . The shoes had not been released publicly at the time of the show.

Justin Bieber turned the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show into a full SKYLRK showcase, debuting an unreleased colorway of his brand's matterdaddies sneaker on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

Every piece of his stage look came from SKYLRK, according to Vogue. He wore a custom deconstructed green shirt layered over a boxy white collared polo, baggy denim shorts, and white ribbed socks bunched at the ankle. Dark frames from SKYLRK's 'Speed Demon' eyewear line, a branded earpiece, and a branded guitar strap completed the fit.

Performing to a packed MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Argentina faced Spain in the final, Bieber stripped the set down to just his voice and guitar. He played "Everything Hallelujah" from his 2025 album Swag II, closing with a "World Cup Hallelujah" variation.

Jason Sudeikis, in character as Ted Lasso, introduced Bieber before the set. The roughly 11-minute halftime show also featured Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, the New York Philharmonic, and a children's choir.

The World Cup stage moment arrives at a high point for SKYLRK. A previous sneaker drop in June sold out immediately, and the brand ran a five-day pop-up in New York City from July 16 through yesterday, giving fans early access to merchandise during World Cup weekend. Sunday's debut suggests that the brand will expand its sneaker line—the matterdaddies debuted in June with the "Ash” and “Smoke” colorways, both of which sold out within minutes.

SKYLRK, which Bieber founded in 2025 as a design-focused fashion and consumer technology brand, gained winder attention when he headlined Coachella 2026 wearing pieces from the label. No release details for the matterdaddies 'Latte' have been announced, but given how quickly SKYLRK's first sneaker drop moved, demand will be easy to anticipate.