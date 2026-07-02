GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

The Best Mexico Gear to Buy for the 2026 World Cup

From Willy Chavarria collabs to retro kits, these are the pieces that any Mexico fan should be going after.

The Best Mexico Gear to Buy for the 2026 World Cup includes vintage Hugo Sanchez Umbro jerseys, Willy Chavarria x Adidas dress shirts, and remixed Adidas tops.
Complex

Key Takeaways

  • A buyer’s guide featuring stylish Mexico gear for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aimed at fans who want something more unique than the standard jerseys.
  • Highlights include designer collabs like Willy Chavarria x Adidas pieces, streetwear drops from Paisaboys and Born X Raised, and special sneakers, tees, and track tops from top sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas.
  • The list ranges from affordable graphic T-shirts and caps to high-end vintage grails like a 1994 Hugo Sánchez Umbro jersey, covering multiple price points and styles for Mexico supporters.

Mexico’s stellar performance thus far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has fans going absolutely crazy.

With the hype reaching a fever pitch in Mexico City after a 2-0 win versus Ecuador in its first knockout game and the Mexican national team waiting patiently for its next matchup, it might be time to re-up with some new gear.

If you are looking for something beyond the current team jerseys that most fans will be rocking, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best Mexico gear, from collabs with designers like Willy Chavarria to limited edition drops from streetwear brands like Paisaboys.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas AOP Goalkeeper Short

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Dress Shirt

Where to Buy It: FWRD
Price: $250

Advertisement

Paisboys TGIM T-Shirt

Where to Buy It: Paisaboys
Price: $50

Cactus Jack x Nike Mexico Total 90 Retro Jersey

Where to Buy It: Cactus Jack
Price: $126

Advertisement

Nike X Paisa Boys Hierro Snapback

Where to Buy It: Paisa Boys
Price: $50

Nike Air Max 95 FTBL “Mexico”

Advertisement

Adidas Mexico EQT Track Top

Where to Buy It: Adidas
Price: $110

Vintage Hugo Sánchez 1994 Umbro Jersey

Where to Buy It: Cult Kits
Price: $678

Advertisement

Born X Raised Mexico Warm-Up Pant

Where to Buy It: Born X Raised
Price: $125

Nike FTBL Mexico Tee

Advertisement

Adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey

Where to Buy It: StockX
Price: $161 (average sale price over the last three months)

Andafterthat Footy Tee

Where to Buy It: Andafterthat
Price: $45

Advertisement

Adidas Mexico 1986 Bringback Vintage Home Track Jacket

Where to Buy It: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Price: $120

Grande Americano Futbol Jersey

Where to Buy It: Stash Pages
Price: $56

Advertisement

Machina Camarena 40235 Goalkeeper Jersey

Where to Buy It: Machina
Price: $200

Culture Cartel Co. MEX Jersey T-Shirt

Where to Buy It: Culture Cartel Co.
Price: $35

Advertisement

Related Stories

A soccer player in a green Mexico jersey, number 9, celebrates energetically on the field.
Style

Sales of Mexico Gear See Massive Surge After World Cup Victory

Mexico plays again this weekend after bagging its first knockout stage win in 40 years.

Trace William Cowen26 days ago
Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring during Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bets

When Does Mexico Play Again In The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico won its first World Cup knockout stage match in 40 years Tuesday. We look at who El Tri will play next and when.

Matt Burke26 days ago
Nike X2 Cryoshot
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Releasing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nike’s X2 Cryoshot? Kith x Messi x Adidas? Here's a breakdown of all the sneakers releasing for the World Cup in 2026.

Victor Deng45 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App