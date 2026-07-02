Key Takeaways
- A buyer’s guide featuring stylish Mexico gear for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aimed at fans who want something more unique than the standard jerseys.
- Highlights include designer collabs like Willy Chavarria x Adidas pieces, streetwear drops from Paisaboys and Born X Raised, and special sneakers, tees, and track tops from top sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas.
- The list ranges from affordable graphic T-shirts and caps to high-end vintage grails like a 1994 Hugo Sánchez Umbro jersey, covering multiple price points and styles for Mexico supporters.
Mexico’s stellar performance thus far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has fans going absolutely crazy.
With the hype reaching a fever pitch in Mexico City after a 2-0 win versus Ecuador in its first knockout game and the Mexican national team waiting patiently for its next matchup, it might be time to re-up with some new gear.
If you are looking for something beyond the current team jerseys that most fans will be rocking, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best Mexico gear, from collabs with designers like Willy Chavarria to limited edition drops from streetwear brands like Paisaboys.
Willy Chavarria x Adidas AOP Goalkeeper Short
Willy Chavarria x Adidas Dress Shirt
Where to Buy It: FWRD
Price: $250
Paisboys TGIM T-Shirt
Where to Buy It: Paisaboys
Price: $50
Cactus Jack x Nike Mexico Total 90 Retro Jersey
Where to Buy It: Cactus Jack
Price: $126
Nike X Paisa Boys Hierro Snapback
Where to Buy It: Paisa Boys
Price: $50
Nike Air Max 95 FTBL “Mexico”
Adidas Mexico EQT Track Top
Where to Buy It: Adidas
Price: $110
Vintage Hugo Sánchez 1994 Umbro Jersey
Where to Buy It: Cult Kits
Price: $678
Born X Raised Mexico Warm-Up Pant
Where to Buy It: Born X Raised
Price: $125
Nike FTBL Mexico Tee
Adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey
Where to Buy It: StockX
Price: $161 (average sale price over the last three months)
Andafterthat Footy Tee
Where to Buy It: Andafterthat
Price: $45
Adidas Mexico 1986 Bringback Vintage Home Track Jacket
Where to Buy It: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Price: $120
Grande Americano Futbol Jersey
Where to Buy It: Stash Pages
Price: $56
Machina Camarena 40235 Goalkeeper Jersey
Where to Buy It: Machina
Price: $200
Culture Cartel Co. MEX Jersey T-Shirt
Where to Buy It: Culture Cartel Co.
Price: $35