Mexico’s stellar performance thus far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has fans going absolutely crazy.

With the hype reaching a fever pitch in Mexico City after a 2-0 win versus Ecuador in its first knockout game and the Mexican national team waiting patiently for its next matchup, it might be time to re-up with some new gear.

If you are looking for something beyond the current team jerseys that most fans will be rocking, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best Mexico gear, from collabs with designers like Willy Chavarria to limited edition drops from streetwear brands like Paisaboys.