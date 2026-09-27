Music

Jazzma Kendrick Accuses Rick Ross of Physically Assaulting Her, Busting Lip

50 Cent responded to the allegations on social media, but he didn't have any jokes for the rapper.

Jazzma Kendrick and Rick Ross attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rick Ross’ on-and-off girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, has accused the rapper of physical assault and shared several pictures with what she says is proof.

Kendrick posted the accusations on her Instagram Story, first beginning with a response to someone’s comment about her that said, “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your so gorgeous.”

“He saw a punching bag,” Kendrick wrote, apparently referring to Ross. In a separate post, she posted a photo of her apparently bruised lip with the caption, “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” she captioned another picture, which showed a wound on her lip. “It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”

Ross and Kendrick first began making public appearances together early last year. That September, Kendrick announced that they’d broken up after a brief period of time together. After that, the two seemingly rekindled their relationship, and, as late as July, they were spotted publicly again.

Ross has yet to respond to the allegations. 50 Cent, his longtime enemy, took to social media to give his thoughts. This time, Fif kept the jokes at a minimum.

“This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn’t sell,” Fif wrote. “I’d laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

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