The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses

Producer: DJ Irv

Album: Reasonable Doubt

Verse: 1

I want to begin this by saying that I've met Jay-Z, on the 20th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, in a private setting. His old friends like Kareem "Biggs" Burke and Kyambo "Hip-Hop" Joshua—as well as other folk who also just happened to be in the room—were in attendance. I surely wasn't supposed to be there. We toasted to the lasting impact of his classic debut album which is widely regarded as his best. First impressions matter.

It was surreal, and my only focus was trying to remain cool. Which became more challenging when Jay nodded in my direction, dapped me up, and started speaking to me about a piece published on Complex, as well as some others.

I honestly didn't want to talk about the writings of my colleagues, I wanted to talk about his writing on Reasonable Doubt. And if we're talking about Reasonable Doubt, we're talking about "Can I Live." And if we're talking about "Can I Live" we're talking about his first verse. It hits like a freshly rolled blunt, eliciting the related medley of after effects: euphoria, awe, hyper-awareness, an insatiable hunger, and the longing look popularized in the 'hits blunt' meme. Like Hov, the first verse has not only endured the test of time, but gotten better with age. Each line embodies everything that Jay-Z was and is.

A young man, with a gift of expressing his wisdom with accessible, charming lyrics. An observant poet, as aware of himself as he is environment and the figures who inhabit it. A hustler, offering you the rules of urban existence, with dreams of life beyond the constraints of the sidewalk.

When I was unemployed and dead broke—not far from the age Jay-Z was when he wrote Reasonable Doubt—I played "Can I Live" on repeat. His words resonated with me so deeply that they gave me assurance. If this is how he was thinking at this point in his life, and it earned him the success and status that he had, then I'd be fine. "I'd rather die enormous than live dormant, that's how we on it." It's a declaration. A life mantra. A big fucking mood for life on earth. It's by far one of the most important theses offered in rap, and frankly one of the flyest things ever uttered by anyone.

I wanted to tell him all this when I met him. But I was trying to be cool, and again, first impressions matter. —Brandon 'Jinx' Jenkins