Florence Pugh Speaks Out Against Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: 'This Is a Human Issue'

Pugh said she had "a few thoughts on this horrific act that happened at Cornell College in 2024," adding that she knows incidents like the one alleged have happened before and fears them happening again.

"After reading about the young woman who was gang raped at her college by her friend and school peers, I'm feeling uneasy and sick and anxious," Pugh wrote. "I'm processing quietly and watching everything and everyone and every man."

The Oppenheimer star shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Sunday addressing the allegations, saying the case left her feeling "uneasy and sick and anxious."

Florence Pugh is speaking out after reading about allegations that a 20-year-old college student was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members at Cornell University.

The actress also urged men to take an active role in confronting sexual violence.

"This is really a moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us," Pugh wrote, later adding, "This is a human issue, not a women's issue. We are all involved. Men especially."

Pugh also described the alleged victim as "strong willed" and characterized the allegations detailed in her lawsuit as a "killing of a soul."

Her comments come after a Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court alleging that seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University drugged her with ketamine and sexually assaulted her.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Jeremy Saland, an attorney representing one of the defendants, has denied the accusations and called them false.

Pugh's post also took aim at how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual misconduct. She said she was "enraged" by institutions that she believes protect accused men while repeatedly failing women.

Pugh later claimed Instagram had prevented her original post from reaching some users. She shared another screenshot of her statement and called out the platform for allegedly limiting its visibility.

"Instagram decided to block my post from getting in front of the right people. Tut tut tut. Oh dear. That doesn't look great does it?" Pugh wrote. "Here's another go at it in case you were one of those people that can no longer see my post."

She concluded the repost with the hashtag "#cornellcollege."