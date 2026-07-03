Ghostface Killah

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Illustration of a Nas with sunglasses and a jacket, under the text "Legend Has It... Feature Presentation."
Music

Nas Drops New Project Collecting His 2025 Feature Verses and Commentary on the Collabs

The album consists of his guest verses across the 'Legend Has It...' album series.

Joe Price126 days ago
Ghostface Killah wearing a red shirt and a blue baseball cap with a logo, smiling on stage.
Music

Ghostface Killah Explains Why He Hates 'Pause': 'I Can’t Even Speak No More’

The Wu-Tang legend addressed the slang term while breaking down 'Supreme Clientele 2' on the Rory & Mal podcast.

Mark Elibert209 days ago
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 14: Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Scotiabank Arena on July 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario/4everinfinite_/Instagram
Music

Ghostface Killah’s Son Says He Didn’t Mean to ‘Disrespect’ His Father on New Music

The queer rapper says he just wants "respect" from the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member.

Jaelani Turner-Williams267 days ago
(L-R) Infinite Coles and Ghostface Killah.
Music

Ghostface Killah's Son, Infinite Coles, Airs Out Family Issues On 2 New Songs

The rapper will release their debut album, 'Sweetface Killah,' before the end of the year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams300 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Fat Joe with a beard in a gray shirt. Right, a smiling 2Pac in a black hat and leather jacket.
Music

Fat Joe Declares Himself 'Realest Rapper Ever' Aside From 2Pac: 'I Really Believe That'

2Pac is the only one who bested Fat Joe in terms of realness, according to Joey Crack himself.

Trace William Cowen322 days ago
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Lil Wayne with dreadlocks and tattoos, wearing a white shirt and gold chains; Ghostface Killah in a red cap and white hoodie, holding a mic.
Music

Ghostface Killah Says He Was Told $150,000 for a Lil Wayne Verse When He Reached Out

Ghostface says he reached out to Wayne for a verse and was told it would cost $150,000.

Andrew W323 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler the Creator arrives at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ghostface Killah Wants Some Tyler, the Creator Beats: 'He Might Gotta Send Me the Pack'

The legendary rapper wants beats from the 'Don't Tap the Glass' artist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams328 days ago
Ghostface Killah in a black hoodie and cap, and Diddy wearing sunglasses and a beige jacket, smiling and gesturing.
Music

Ghostface Killah Claims Diddy Admitted to Blocking Wu-Tang From the Radio in 1997

The rapper said RZA was told that Diddy accepted responsibility for blocking them from getting radio play.

Joe Price333 days ago
A billboard advertising new albums by Nas, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Big L, and Raekwon against a clear sky.
Music

Mass Appeal Teases Albums From Nas and DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and More

The label has a new series titled 'Legend Has It...' that celebrates and spotlights some of the most influential artists of all time.

Mark Elibert457 days ago
A grid of eight casual tops, including hoodies, t-shirts, and a polo shirt in various colors and designs.
Style

Complex Shop Picks: 10 Everyday Hoodie & Tee Pairings

We put together some essential hoodie and tee combos you could wear on the daily.

Shinnie Park549 days ago
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Gorillafest proceedings pictured
Music

Nems Brings Gorillafest to Coney Island With Ghostface Killah, Bun B, and More

The special event was part of this year's SummerStage series.

Trace William Cowen708 days ago
Ghostface Killah wearing a white jacket and a New York Yankees cap, speaking into a microphone
Music

Ghostface Killah Reflects on Hearing Voices During Making of Classic 'Cuban Linx' Album

In a new interview with Touré, the Wu-Tang rapper spoke candidly about the issue, which later led to his diabetes diagnosis.

Trace William Cowen735 days ago
A person wearing a red and white jacket with "Sergio Tacchini" and a white and red backward cap looks into the distance against a blue and purple background
Music

Ghostface Killah on Why He Refuses to Watch Hulu’s: ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga': 'It’s Not My Story'

Method Man shared a similar sentiment during a conversation on Kevin Hart's '<i>Gold Minds'</i> podcast.

Mark Elibert747 days ago
Jay-Z in a dark sweater and chain necklace, and Ghostface Killah in a fur coat and beanie, posing together with Jay-Z's arm around Ghostface Killah's shoulder
Music

Ghostface Killah On Jay-Z Reminding Wu-Tang Clan That They Owed Him $500

Ghostface said this was back when Hov was “getting his feet wet."

tara mahadevan752 days ago
Ghostface Killah performing, wearing a puffy vest, cap, and green shirt while holding a microphone
Music

Ghostface Killah Reflects on Lack of Storytelling and State of Beef in Hip-Hop: 'We Had Substance in Our Music'

The Wu-Tang Clan member said he does like a few melodic rappers while revealing he thinks rap beef should come to an end.

Mark Elibert787 days ago
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Music artist on stage wearing a baseball cap and an orange jacket, performing with a microphone stand in the background
Music

Ghostface Killah Enlists Ye for New Collaboration "No Face"

The track appears on Ghost's latest album 'Set the Tone.'

Brad Callas797 days ago

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