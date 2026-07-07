Key Takeaways
- These are the best rap albums of 2026 so far. These are the albums that will help fans cut through the flood of new releases across mainstream, underground, and experimental scenes.
- The list includes Drake’s icy comeback on Iceman, J. Cole’s reflective The Fall-Off, Ye’s sample-heavy Bully, and T.I.’s legacy-minded Kill The King.
- The list also makes room for cult favorites and rising voices—from Vince Staples’ punk-leaning Cry Baby and Navy Blue’s introspective Sir Render to regional and internet-driven standouts like Veeze, Lucki, Ken Carson, Skrilla, and more.
It's never been more rewarding—and frustrating—to be a rap fan.
Rewarding because there are literally hundreds of new albums at your disposal at any given time, featuring every style of rap you could want. Frustrating because how do you find the signal through all that noise?
This is where we come in. We've been covering the year in rap music intensely and can tell you what's actually worth your time. Here are the best rap albums of 2026 so far.
July
Rylo Rodriguez, S.K.A.TE.
Label: Interscope/Capitol
Release date: July 3
Very few rappers can blend emotion, lyrical ability, and a knack for storytelling like Mobile, Alabama rapper Rylo Rodriguez. S.K.A.T.E. —which stands for “Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed”—is his first project in three years and a nice return to form for one of the more underrated rappers in the game. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Ken Carson, xperiment
Label: Opium/Interscope
Release date: July 3
Ken Carson is about to have a big year. He's one of the headliners at ComplexCon, sure—but it's the music that matters. xperiment is a strong follow-up to More Chaos, and a sign that Opium is about to go crazy this year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
June
Vince Staples, Cry Baby
Label: Section Eight Arthouse/Loma Vista
Release date: June 5
The ever-versatile Vince Staples pivots again. On Cry Baby, he goes full punk, making his most experimental album since the electronic Big Fish Theory. —Aani Nagaiah
Navy Blue, Sir Render
Label: Freedom Sounds
Release date: June 5
Sir Render is the capstone in Navy Blue's exceptional "Knighthood" trilogy. The album features some of the most gutting, self-probing raps of his career. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Jim Jones, The Landlord
Label: Hitmaker Music
Release date: June 12
Jim Jones turned jokes and memes into an album. You have to respect that kind of hustle, especially from a rap vet. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Kodak Black. Kodak the Blessing
Label: Vulture Love/Capitol Records
Release date: June 12
Every time we see Kodak, he seems like he's in a state of disarray, someone completely on the edge. Every time we hear Kodak, he sounds like he’s still in control—still rapping his ass off. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Tierra Whack, Whack's Museum
Label: Interscope Records
Release date: June 19
Who would have thought that Tierra Whack would release the boombap rap album of the year? . —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
YG, The Gentlemen's Club
Label: 10K Projects & 4Hunnid
Release date: June 19
YG has a lot on his mind. The Gentlemen's Club, his seventh studio album, is where he unpacks it. It’s his most ambitious and high-concept project since his classic debut. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Pz', No Turning Back
Label: Banjul Music Group
Release date: Jun 21
PZ has been one of the most buzzed about rappers of 2026, getting cosigns from everyone from Playboi Carti to Young Thug. His debut, No Turning Back, doesn't disappoint. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
BabyChiefDoit, Rise Against My Broken Odds
Label: Artist Partner Group
Release date: June 23
For all the AI controversy around him, BabyChiefDoIt is a good rapper, one with enough charisma to carry a project. Rise Against My Broken Odds features energetic standouts like "Live by the Gun" and "Ghetto Love Story." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
T.I., Kill The King
Label: Grand Hustle/Empire
Release date: June 25
Kill the King sees T.I. try to cover as many bases as possible; it leans into the past and star power and it sees him strive to make commercial hits (he has one with Pharrell on "Let 'Em Know") but there is also signs he's playing with contemporary sounds, like collaborating with Youngboy Never Broke Again. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
May
Isaiah Rashad, It's Been Awful
Label: TDE/Warner
Release date: May 1
On It's Been Awful, Isaiah Rashad speaks on stints in rehab ("AIN'T GIVIN UP"), his emotional state and perseverance ("M.O.M."), as well as his anxieties and reflections on lust ("ACT NORMAL"). —Jon Barlas
Lil Tjay, They Just Ain't You
Label: TrenchKid Records
Release date: May 1
Lil Tjay has been playing more in the streaming world. But there are signs he shouldn't wrap it up as a rapper. They Just Ain't You is a nice return to form for the Bronx rapper. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Luhh Dyl, A Time to Hurt, A Time to Heal (ATH2)
Label: 300 Entertainment/Luhh Dyl LLC
Release date: May 1
There's a lot of stunting and slick talk coming out of the Detroit rap scene. But that is not the strength of Luhh Dyl, who is contemplative and measured on his latest release, A Time to Hurt, A Time to Heal (ATH2). —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Skrilla, Z
Label: Priority Records
Release date: May 1
Being the creator of a globally-known, Gen Alpha beloved meme hasn't softened Philly rapper Skrilla. His long awaited album Z features some of the most vivid, geeked out drill music in the scene. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
LUCKI, Dr*gs R Bad
Label: EMPIRE
Release date: May 15
Dr*gs R Bad feels like quintessential Lucki—druggy confessionals, hazy production, and bars that feel like you're deciphering hieroglyphics. —Jon Barlas
Drake, Iceman
Label: OVO/Republic
Release date: May 15
Drake weathered the most wicked storm of his career and somehow came out of it even colder. —Jordan Rose
Veeze, Y'all Won
Label: Navy Wavy LLC/Warner Records
Release date: May 22
Veeze had 100 songs leak at the top of the year. So he threw a dozen loosies together and dropped a tape. It's his first proper project since his modern classic Ganger in 2023, and a welcome one—woozy, dense, sophisticated pockets mixed with Detroit slick talk. —Dimas Sanfiornzo
April
Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE & SURF GANG, POMPEII // UTILITY
Label: 10k Global/Tan Cressida/Surf Gang
Release date: April 3
POMPEII // UTILITY is two solo albums packaged as one, with both being shaped by Surf Gang's eerie, stripped-down production. —Aani Nagaiah
Nine Vicious, Emotions’
Label: Studio Addicts/Create Music Group
Release date: April 3
The relationship seems to be a bit fraught, but Nine Vicious has seemingly learned a lot due to his association with Young Thug. One of those things is how to make quality, somewhat out-there albums. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
41, Area 41
Label: RiteOrWrongKVH Entertainment, LLC/Republic Records
Release date: April 3
Brooklyn trio 41—Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa—are far removed from their Brooklyn drill roots. And their Area 51 is a blast, full of energetic party raps. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
BossMan Dlow, Chicken Talkin Bastard
Label: Alamo Records
Release date: April 10
BossMan Dlow, aka "Mr. Pot Scraper," is known for his slick street talk. And on his sophomore album, Chicken Talkin Bastard, there is plenty of old school trap yappin. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Tezzus & Diamond*, UY Scuti Bøyz
Label: Young Stoner Life Records
Release date: April 27
Young Thug is building his empire and it starts with the energetic and at times batshit crazy duo Tezzus & Diamond. At 18 songs, their debut is long but worth a spin. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
March
Denzel Curry & The Scythe, Strictly 4 the Scythe
Label: Label/PH Loma Vista
Release date: March 6
Supergroups aren't super common in rap anymore. Which makes the link-up of the Scythe—Denzel Curry, ASAP Ferg, Bktherula, Key Nyata, and TiaCorine—and their EP a delight.—Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Nettspend, Early Life Crisis
Label: Grade A/Interscope
Release date: March 6
Some day ones were hard on this one. But there are signs of greatness and uniqueness on this album, like when he links with YB on "Masked Up." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Slayr, Half Blood (BloodLuxe)
Label: self-released
Release date: March 20
Half Blood shows off how strong Slayr’s pop sensibilities are; he has a real knack for melodies, heartfelt ones too, best seen on tracks like "Brain-Fog" and "Love Blur" that sound like faintly familiar 2010s pop songs. —Antonio Johri
Samara Cyn, Detour
Label: VANTA Music
Release date: March 20
On Detour, Samara is able to balance high-level ability (the dexterous "over influence") while still experimenting with new sounds (the spacy "oooshxt"). —Jordan Rose
Chief Keef, Skeletor
Label: 43B & RBC Records
Release date: March 27
Sosa has had a career of experimentation and playing with new sounds. But he still finds a way to stretch his talents. Skeletor features Sosa playing with more ethereal, eccentric sounds to mostly good effect. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Yeat, ADL
Label: Lyfestyle/Field Trip/Capitol
Release date: March 27
ADL is a sonic blockbuster, with an A-list supporting cast—including everyone from YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Lil Uzi Vert to…Kylie Jenner—and a double-album scope. —Jon Barlas
Ye, Bully
Label: YZY
Release date: March 28
Ye’s 12th studio album finds him back in day-one mode—chopping samples to great effect, especially on standouts like "Preacher Man," and "Beauty and the Beast.” —Antonio Johri
February
Hunxho, Not One Of Them
Label: 300 Entertainment
Release date: Feb. 6
There's a number of rappers who specialize in pain rap. Very few have connected like Hunxho. On his latest, Not One of Them, he takes a more lyric-driven approach. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
J. Cole, The Fall-Off
Label: Cole World/Dreamville/Interscope
Release date: Feb. 6
If J. Cole's The Fall-Off is indeed his final album, it's a strong one—a love letter to his younger self and an earnest reflection on a storied career. —Jordan Rose
Feng, Weekend Rockstar
Label: Weekendrockstar LLC
Release date: Feb. 13
The UK rap takeover has been a little slow… but there are gems on the scene. Feng's latest tape, Weekend Rockstar, is a delightful listen—dropped in the winter months but perfect for the summer. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Skaiwater, Wonderful
Label: GoodTalk
Release date: Feb. 20
Skaiwater's latest album, Wonderful, doesn't reach the heights of #gigi, which was one of the best albums of 2024. But it's a chaotic, quality listen well worth the time. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Baby Keem, Ca$ino
Label: PGLang/Columbia
Release date: Feb, 20
Ca$ino strikes a nice balance between nostalgic, soul-sampling East Coast-inspired production and beats that are more forward-thinking. —Antonio Johri
Wiz Khalifa, Girls Love Horses
Label: Taylor Gang, LLC
Release date: Feb. 27
If you love the music of Cameron Jibril Thomaz—chilled out, casual flexing over smoked-out, soulful, sometimes cloud rap-based beats—then I got the album for you. Girls Love Horses is more of the same from Wiz, and it's a good thing. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
January
French Montana & Max B, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos
Label: Coke Boys Records
Release date: Jan. 8
Max B and French Montana really do sound the best when they're together, flipping old rap hits—French with his boozed-up alleyway flow and Max with his croaky charisma and melodies. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Lexa Gates, I Am
Label: Universal Music Group/Capitol Records/GoodTalk/48 Lights
Release date: Jan. 16
Lexa Gates has become adept at mixing the modern—like live streaming herself walking on a hamster wheel to promote her album—with the nostalgic, like the soulful sounds presented on I Am. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
A$AP Rocky, Don't Be Dumb
Label: AWGE / ASAP/RCA
Release date: Jan. 16
Don't Be Dumb picks up where Testing left off. Rocky is still experimenting. There's jazz influence on "Robbery" alongside Doechii, punk rock on "Punk Rocky," and aggressive tracks like "STFU" that probably sound much better in the mosh pit than in headphones. —Mike DeStefano
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Slime Cry
Label: Never Broke Again/Motown
Release date: Jan. 16
The most prolific and emotive rapper in hip-hop doesn’t take a day off. He followed out his standout year with another solid release with Slime Cry. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Roc Marciano, 656
Label: Marci Enterprises/Pimpire Records
Release date: Jan. 23
Roc Marciano put out his first fully self produced album and it’s a goodie. Featuring a number of new verses from his young prodigy Harlem rapper Errol Holden. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Don Toliver, OCTANE
Label: Donnway & Co/Cactus Jack/Atlantic
Release date: Jan. 30
Outside of Drake, Don Toliver is clearly the rapper of 2026. And OCTANE is a continuation of his style: that syrupy crooning over off-kilter, bass-heavy beats. —Antonio Johri