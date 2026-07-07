It's never been more rewarding—and frustrating—to be a rap fan.

Rewarding because there are literally hundreds of new albums at your disposal at any given time, featuring every style of rap you could want. Frustrating because how do you find the signal through all that noise?

This is where we come in. We've been covering the year in rap music intensely and can tell you what's actually worth your time. Here are the best rap albums of 2026 so far.