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The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.

By
Ken Carson with braided hair, wearing a black shirt and camo pants, stands on stage against a dark background.
Complex Original

Key Takeaways

  • These are the best rap albums of 2026 so far. These are the albums that will help fans cut through the flood of new releases across mainstream, underground, and experimental scenes.
  • The list includes Drake’s icy comeback on Iceman, J. Cole’s reflective The Fall-Off, Ye’s sample-heavy Bully, and T.I.’s legacy-minded Kill The King.
  • The list also makes room for cult favorites and rising voices—from Vince Staples’ punk-leaning Cry Baby and Navy Blue’s introspective Sir Render to regional and internet-driven standouts like Veeze, Lucki, Ken Carson, Skrilla, and more.

It's never been more rewarding—and frustrating—to be a rap fan.

Rewarding because there are literally hundreds of new albums at your disposal at any given time, featuring every style of rap you could want. Frustrating because how do you find the signal through all that noise?

This is where we come in. We've been covering the year in rap music intensely and can tell you what's actually worth your time. Here are the best rap albums of 2026 so far.

July

Rylo Rodriguez, S.K.A.TE.

Label: Interscope/Capitol

Release date: July 3

Very few rappers can blend emotion, lyrical ability, and a knack for storytelling like Mobile, Alabama rapper Rylo Rodriguez. S.K.A.T.E. —which stands for “Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed”—is his first project in three years and a nice return to form for one of the more underrated rappers in the game. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Ken Carson, xperiment

Label: Opium/Interscope

Release date: July 3

Ken Carson is about to have a big year. He's one of the headliners at ComplexCon, sure—but it's the music that matters. xperiment is a strong follow-up to More Chaos, and a sign that Opium is about to go crazy this year. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



June

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Vince Staples, Cry Baby

Label: Section Eight Arthouse/Loma Vista

Release date: June 5

The ever-versatile Vince Staples pivots again. On Cry Baby, he goes full punk, making his most experimental album since the electronic Big Fish Theory. —Aani Nagaiah



Navy Blue, Sir Render

Label: Freedom Sounds

Release date: June 5

Sir Render is the capstone in Navy Blue's exceptional "Knighthood" trilogy. The album features some of the most gutting, self-probing raps of his career. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Jim Jones, The Landlord

Label: Hitmaker Music

Release date: June 12

Jim Jones turned jokes and memes into an album. You have to respect that kind of hustle, especially from a rap vet. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Kodak Black. Kodak the Blessing

Label: Vulture Love/Capitol Records

Release date: June 12

Every time we see Kodak, he seems like he's in a state of disarray, someone completely on the edge. Every time we hear Kodak, he sounds like he’s still in control—still rapping his ass off. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Tierra Whack, Whack's Museum

Label: Interscope Records

Release date: June 19

Who would have thought that Tierra Whack would release the boombap rap album of the year? . —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



YG, The Gentlemen's Club

Label: 10K Projects & 4Hunnid

Release date: June 19

YG has a lot on his mind. The Gentlemen's Club, his seventh studio album, is where he unpacks it. It’s his most ambitious and high-concept project since his classic debut. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

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Pz', No Turning Back

Label: Banjul Music Group

Release date: Jun 21

PZ has been one of the most buzzed about rappers of 2026, getting cosigns from everyone from Playboi Carti to Young Thug. His debut, No Turning Back, doesn't disappoint. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



BabyChiefDoit, Rise Against My Broken Odds

Label: Artist Partner Group

Release date: June 23

For all the AI controversy around him, BabyChiefDoIt is a good rapper, one with enough charisma to carry a project. Rise Against My Broken Odds features energetic standouts like "Live by the Gun" and "Ghetto Love Story." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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T.I., Kill The King

Label: Grand Hustle/Empire

Release date: June 25

Kill the King sees T.I. try to cover as many bases as possible; it leans into the past and star power and it sees him strive to make commercial hits (he has one with Pharrell on "Let 'Em Know") but there is also signs he's playing with contemporary sounds, like collaborating with Youngboy Never Broke Again. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



May

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Isaiah Rashad, It's Been Awful

Label: TDE/Warner

Release date: May 1

On It's Been Awful, Isaiah Rashad speaks on stints in rehab ("AIN'T GIVIN UP"), his emotional state and perseverance ("M.O.M."), as well as his anxieties and reflections on lust ("ACT NORMAL"). —Jon Barlas



Lil Tjay, They Just Ain't You

Label: TrenchKid Records

Release date: May 1

Lil Tjay has been playing more in the streaming world. But there are signs he shouldn't wrap it up as a rapper. They Just Ain't You is a nice return to form for the Bronx rapper. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Luhh Dyl, A Time to Hurt, A Time to Heal (ATH2)

Label: 300 Entertainment/Luhh Dyl LLC

Release date: May 1

There's a lot of stunting and slick talk coming out of the Detroit rap scene. But that is not the strength of Luhh Dyl, who is contemplative and measured on his latest release, A Time to Hurt, A Time to Heal (ATH2). —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Skrilla, Z

Label: Priority Records

Release date: May 1

Being the creator of a globally-known, Gen Alpha beloved meme hasn't softened Philly rapper Skrilla. His long awaited album Z features some of the most vivid, geeked out drill music in the scene. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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LUCKI, Dr*gs R Bad

Label: EMPIRE

Release date: May 15

Dr*gs R Bad feels like quintessential Lucki—druggy confessionals, hazy production, and bars that feel like you're deciphering hieroglyphics. —Jon Barlas



Drake, Iceman

Label: OVO/Republic

Release date: May 15

Drake weathered the most wicked storm of his career and somehow came out of it even colder. —Jordan Rose



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Veeze, Y'all Won

Label: Navy Wavy LLC/Warner Records

Release date: May 22

Veeze had 100 songs leak at the top of the year. So he threw a dozen loosies together and dropped a tape. It's his first proper project since his modern classic Ganger in 2023, and a welcome one—woozy, dense, sophisticated pockets mixed with Detroit slick talk. —Dimas Sanfiornzo



April

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Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE & SURF GANG, POMPEII // UTILITY

Label: 10k Global/Tan Cressida/Surf Gang

Release date: April 3

POMPEII // UTILITY is two solo albums packaged as one, with both being shaped by Surf Gang's eerie, stripped-down production. —Aani Nagaiah



Nine Vicious, Emotions

Label: Studio Addicts/Create Music Group

Release date: April 3

The relationship seems to be a bit fraught, but Nine Vicious has seemingly learned a lot due to his association with Young Thug. One of those things is how to make quality, somewhat out-there albums. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

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41, Area 41

Label: RiteOrWrongKVH Entertainment, LLC/Republic Records

Release date: April 3

Brooklyn trio 41—Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa—are far removed from their Brooklyn drill roots. And their Area 51 is a blast, full of energetic party raps. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



BossMan Dlow, Chicken Talkin Bastard

Label: Alamo Records

Release date: April 10

BossMan Dlow, aka "Mr. Pot Scraper," is known for his slick street talk. And on his sophomore album, Chicken Talkin Bastard, there is plenty of old school trap yappin. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo


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Tezzus & Diamond*, UY Scuti Bøyz

Label: Young Stoner Life Records

Release date: April 27

Young Thug is building his empire and it starts with the energetic and at times batshit crazy duo Tezzus & Diamond. At 18 songs, their debut is long but worth a spin. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



March

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Denzel Curry & The Scythe, Strictly 4 the Scythe

Label: Label/PH Loma Vista

Release date: March 6

Supergroups aren't super common in rap anymore. Which makes the link-up of the Scythe—Denzel Curry, ASAP Ferg, Bktherula, Key Nyata, and TiaCorine—and their EP a delight.—Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Nettspend, Early Life Crisis

Label: Grade A/Interscope

Release date: March 6

Some day ones were hard on this one. But there are signs of greatness and uniqueness on this album, like when he links with YB on "Masked Up." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Slayr, Half Blood (BloodLuxe)

Label: self-released

Release date: March 20

Half Blood shows off how strong Slayr’s pop sensibilities are; he has a real knack for melodies, heartfelt ones too, best seen on tracks like "Brain-Fog" and "Love Blur" that sound like faintly familiar 2010s pop songs. —Antonio Johri



Samara Cyn, Detour

Label: VANTA Music

Release date: March 20

On Detour, Samara is able to balance high-level ability (the dexterous "over influence") while still experimenting with new sounds (the spacy "oooshxt"). —Jordan Rose



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Chief Keef, Skeletor

Label: 43B & RBC Records

Release date: March 27

Sosa has had a career of experimentation and playing with new sounds. But he still finds a way to stretch his talents. Skeletor features Sosa playing with more ethereal, eccentric sounds to mostly good effect. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Yeat, ADL

Label: Lyfestyle/Field Trip/Capitol

Release date: March 27

ADL is a sonic blockbuster, with an A-list supporting cast—including everyone from YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Lil Uzi Vert to…Kylie Jenner—and a double-album scope. —Jon Barlas



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Ye, Bully

Label: YZY

Release date: March 28

Ye’s 12th studio album finds him back in day-one mode—chopping samples to great effect, especially on standouts like "Preacher Man," and "Beauty and the Beast.” —Antonio Johri



February

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Hunxho, Not One Of Them

Label: 300 Entertainment

Release date: Feb. 6

There's a number of rappers who specialize in pain rap. Very few have connected like Hunxho. On his latest, Not One of Them, he takes a more lyric-driven approach. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



J. Cole, The Fall-Off

Label: Cole World/Dreamville/Interscope

Release date: Feb. 6

If J. Cole's The Fall-Off is indeed his final album, it's a strong one—a love letter to his younger self and an earnest reflection on a storied career. —Jordan Rose



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Feng, Weekend Rockstar

Label: Weekendrockstar LLC

Release date: Feb. 13

The UK rap takeover has been a little slow… but there are gems on the scene. Feng's latest tape, Weekend Rockstar, is a delightful listen—dropped in the winter months but perfect for the summer. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Skaiwater, Wonderful

Label: GoodTalk

Release date: Feb. 20

Skaiwater's latest album, Wonderful, doesn't reach the heights of #gigi, which was one of the best albums of 2024. But it's a chaotic, quality listen well worth the time. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Baby Keem, Ca$ino

Label: PGLang/Columbia

Release date: Feb, 20

Ca$ino strikes a nice balance between nostalgic, soul-sampling East Coast-inspired production and beats that are more forward-thinking. —Antonio Johri



Wiz Khalifa, Girls Love Horses

Label: Taylor Gang, LLC

Release date: Feb. 27

If you love the music of Cameron Jibril Thomaz—chilled out, casual flexing over smoked-out, soulful, sometimes cloud rap-based beats—then I got the album for you. Girls Love Horses is more of the same from Wiz, and it's a good thing. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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January

French Montana & Max B, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos

Label: Coke Boys Records

Release date: Jan. 8

Max B and French Montana really do sound the best when they're together, flipping old rap hits—French with his boozed-up alleyway flow and Max with his croaky charisma and melodies. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Lexa Gates, I Am

Label: Universal Music Group/Capitol Records/GoodTalk/48 Lights

Release date: Jan. 16

Lexa Gates has become adept at mixing the modern—like live streaming herself walking on a hamster wheel to promote her album—with the nostalgic, like the soulful sounds presented on I Am. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



A$AP Rocky, Don't Be Dumb

Label: AWGE / ASAP/RCA

Release date: Jan. 16

Don't Be Dumb picks up where Testing left off. Rocky is still experimenting. There's jazz influence on "Robbery" alongside Doechii, punk rock on "Punk Rocky," and aggressive tracks like "STFU" that probably sound much better in the mosh pit than in headphones. —Mike DeStefano



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YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Slime Cry

Label: Never Broke Again/Motown

Release date: Jan. 16

The most prolific and emotive rapper in hip-hop doesn’t take a day off. He followed out his standout year with another solid release with Slime Cry. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



Roc Marciano, 656

Label: Marci Enterprises/Pimpire Records

Release date: Jan. 23

Roc Marciano put out his first fully self produced album and it’s a goodie. Featuring a number of new verses from his young prodigy Harlem rapper Errol Holden. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo



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Don Toliver, OCTANE

Label: Donnway & Co/Cactus Jack/Atlantic

Release date: Jan. 30

Outside of Drake, Don Toliver is clearly the rapper of 2026. And OCTANE is a continuation of his style: that syrupy crooning over off-kilter, bass-heavy beats. —Antonio Johri



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