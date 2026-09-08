Shamira Ibrahim Portrait

Shamira Ibrahim

Joined February 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Three musicians performing: Future with sunglasses and tattoos, Kanye West wearing a green jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a black outfit.

The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century

From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.

Shamira Ibrahim301 days ago
Two vinyl records: Rihanna's "Anti" on a chair, and another with a red cover and pixelated artwork leaning against a wall.

The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century

From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.

Shamira Ibrahim302 days ago
Travis Scott wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit holds a championship belt on stage, surrounded by a crowd with phones and colorful lights.

The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online

Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.

Shamira Ibrahim409 days ago
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The Fight for $15 Is More Important Than Ever

The fight for minimum wage is more important than ever before, here’s why the Fight for $15 movement must continue & what their demands are.

Shamira Ibrahim2158 days ago
Julian Castro: A Hero The People Won't Ignore (draft)

Julian Castro on the 2020 Election: ‘President Trump Is Trying to Stoke White Fear’

A Q+A with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro about ICE, policing, housing policy and preserving democracy in the year of COVID.

Shamira Ibrahim2171 days ago
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Trump and Biden first debate

Trump and Biden's First Debate: A Mud Wrestling Match Where Everyone Lost

Round one of the 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump & Joe Biden was one where everyone walked away worst than when they started.

Shamira Ibrahim2178 days ago
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Bree Newsome is Knocking You Off Your Pedestal

Shamira Ibrahim speaks with activist & writer Bree Newsome about coalition-building & thinking outside of the box regarding revolution.

Shamira Ibrahim2212 days ago
Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke, Brooklyn’s Roaring Voice

Remembering Pop Smoke, a face of New York drill and one of the preeminent voices of young Brooklyn.

Shamira Ibrahim2402 days ago

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