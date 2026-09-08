Shamira Ibrahim
Latest Stories
The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century
From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.
The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century
From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.
The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online
Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.
The Fight for $15 Is More Important Than Ever
The fight for minimum wage is more important than ever before, here’s why the Fight for $15 movement must continue & what their demands are.
Julian Castro on the 2020 Election: ‘President Trump Is Trying to Stoke White Fear’
A Q+A with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro about ICE, policing, housing policy and preserving democracy in the year of COVID.
Trump and Biden's First Debate: A Mud Wrestling Match Where Everyone Lost
Round one of the 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump & Joe Biden was one where everyone walked away worst than when they started.
Bree Newsome is Knocking You Off Your Pedestal
Shamira Ibrahim speaks with activist & writer Bree Newsome about coalition-building & thinking outside of the box regarding revolution.
Pop Smoke, Brooklyn’s Roaring Voice
Remembering Pop Smoke, a face of New York drill and one of the preeminent voices of young Brooklyn.