KATSEYE Peform "Animal" and "Hootie Frutti" for 'Saturday Night Live' Debut

The same four members appeared in a pre-taped sketch spoofing ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ the 2023 competition show that formed KATSEYE, alongside host Jalen Brunson as choreographer Dorian Flynt.

KATSEYE made their ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut on the Season 52 premiere, performing "Animal" and "Hootie Frutti" from their EP ‘Wild’ as a quartet of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung.

Girl group KATSEYE stepped onto the Studio 8H stage for their first Saturday Night Live performance this weekend. The group served as musical guests on the variety show’s Season 52 premiere, playing "Animal" and "Hootie Frutti" from Wild, the five-track EP released in August.

Four of the six members handled both songs: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung. The group’s other members, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza, are on hiatus for their mental health.

The same four members also turned up in a pre-taped sketch spoofing The Debut: Dream Academy, the 2023 reality competition that assembled the group in the first place. Host Jalen Brunson appeared as choreographer Dorian Flynt in a leopard-print fedora.

KATSEYE’s Wildworld Tour hits North America next month, opening in Miami in October before heading to Canada, swinging west, and wrapping in Mexico City in late November.