Hip-Hop

Hip-hop is a music genre and cultural movement that emerged in the 1970s Bronx, New York, defined by rhythmic vocal delivery (rapping), DJing, breakdancing, and graffiti art. It grew out of MC battles and block parties, transforming urban expression into a global musical and cultural force. Hip-hop’s storytelling, innovation, and social commentary have shaped its identity and influence across generations. Its relevance traces back to regional styles that anchor hip-hop’s evolution, from New York’s boom-bap beats to Atlanta’s trap sound. Fans return because of hip-hop’s ability to spotlight local scenes and amplify voices through social media, driving collaborations and cultural movements unique to each era. This ongoing dialogue between community and creativity sustains hip-hop’s global impact.

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Post Malone at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Music

Post Malone Seemingly Teases Return to Rap After Lengthy Country Run

A snippet of a song shared by Post has people wondering if he's returning to his old form on the upcoming album 'The Eternal Buzz.'

Jose Martinez19 hours ago
Two guys wearing only one
Style

Sons of Biggie and Jadakiss Star in ONLY ONE’s Debut Collection Campaign

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Brendan Frederick1 day ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin4 days ago
2025 BET Awards - Show
Music

T.I. Reveals He Never Wanted His Kids to Get Into Entertainment: ‘We Got a Thousand Rappers’

The Atlanta rapper opened up on Arian Simone's 'Fearlessly Living' podcast about shielding his children from the industry's darker side and why Black communities need more lawyers and doctors.

Jade Gomez11 days ago
MC Sparky D wearing sunglasses and a houndstooth jacket smiles, standing in front of a wall with motivational words.
Music

MC Sparky D, Pioneering Female Battle Rapper and Roxanne Wars Icon, Dies

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Mark Elibert12 days ago
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Rapper T.I. in front of a backdrop that says "Kill the King," "Grand Hustle," and "T.I." logos.
Music

T.I.'s Final Album "Kill the King" Isn't Peak Tip—But It's the Right Way to Exit [Review]

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John Kennedy21 days ago
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Music

T.I.'s Final Album 'Kill The King': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know

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Brendan Frederick22 days ago
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Music

ASAP Rocky Tells Arizona Crowd He Would Have ‘F*cked the Sh*t Out Of’ Them If He Was Single Mid-Show

ASAP Rocky was clearly feeling the crowd during his recent Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Arizona.

Joe Price22 days ago
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Pop Culture

Benzino Arrested During Traffic Stop for Speeding and Drug Charges

He was doing 91 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Trey Alston24 days ago
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Music

Drake Raps Along to Z-Ro's "Mo City Don Freestyle" With Bun B in Houston

Drake honored Z-Ro's Houston classic alongside Bun B during a celebration for his longtime friend Chubbs.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
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Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.
Music

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Insanul Ahmed25 days ago
Tay Keith.
Music

Tay Keith Dead at 29: Artists Pay Tribute to Grammy-Nominated Producer

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Joe Price28 days ago
Tay Keith.
Music

Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Co-Producer of "Sicko Mode," Dead at 29

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Kris Seavers29 days ago
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Joe Price31 days ago

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