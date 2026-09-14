Remembering the Musicians Who Died in 2026

It’s been a tragic year for musicians.

Within the first two weeks we saw the tragic deaths of Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez, Grateful Dead founder Bob Weir, and veteran Fugees-affiliated rapper John Forté.

Whatever the genre they worked in or whatever their contributions were, each of these artists left an undeniable mark on the culture, and now is the time to give them their flowers. The following list includes singers, musicians, and other figures whose influence on music should not be forgotten.

Here are the musicians we lost so far in 2026.