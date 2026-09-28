Avengers Endgame: Encore, in theaters now, is exactly what it sounds like—the exact same movie that opened back in 2019 with the addition of four new scenes and a pre-movie intro. It hit No. 1 at the box office this weekend regardless, which means it might surpass Avatar for the highest box office gross of all time.

Disney is pitching Encore as a must-watch before Avengers: Doomsday (it isn't) and its extra scenes as necessary backstory and context (they aren't). It largely feels like a cash grab, and an inconvenient one at that.

Consider: The only way to see all four extra scenes is to watch the movie in Infinity Vision (Disney's new screening format) or IMAX. If you see it in standard screening, you'll only get two of the four extra scenes. That means in the best circumstances, you're paying a premium feature price for less than four minutes of footage.

We watched Avengers Endgame: Encore this weekend; here are all the new scenes you missed. We recommend you stay home and watch the original Avengers: Endgame on Disney Plus instead. And don't forget to mark your calendars for Avengers: Doomsday, which opens on December 18.