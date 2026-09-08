William E. Ketchum III Portrait

William E. Ketchum III

Joined February 2014 | 19 posts
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Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg in a convertible car, Tupac making a hand gesture, both dressed in suits.

The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked

In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.

William E. Ketchum III27 days ago
Collage with "Best of 2024": Beyonce on a horse, Tyler, the Creator with dark makeup, Future and Metro Boomin in sunglasses, and Doechii holding an alligator.

The 50 Best Albums of 2024

The best albums of 2024 feature releases from a wide spectrum of artists, ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

William E. Ketchum III647 days ago
JJ Redick

The 15 Most Important Moves of the NBA Offseason

From the TV booth to the front court in Madison Square Garden, looking at the biggest moves on and off the court from the NBA offseason.

William E. Ketchum III716 days ago
Jay Electronica

Two Albums Later, Jay Electronica's Mystique Remains

After a decade of anticipation, Jay Electronica's long-awaited album 'Act II' leaked (and was later released) this week. Here's what it says about his career.

William E. Ketchum III2169 days ago
Big Sean

Big Sean Returned Home on ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean sourced sounds, inspirations, and collaborators from the city of Detroit for his most inspired album in years on ‘Detroit 2.’

William E. Ketchum III2198 days ago
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Terrace Martin

Producer Terrace Martin Explains How Kendrick Crafted 'Damn,' and Where He's Going Next

The jazz musician and longtime K-Dot collaborator talks about creating "Loyalty," going to the Grammys, and why Kendrick is one of the all-time greats.

William E. Ketchum III3437 days ago
joeybadass

Joey Badass Gets Defiantly Patriotic on 'All-Amerikkkan Badass'

On his second album, 'All-Amerikkkan Badass,' Joey Badass balances criticism and a real love for the promise of the American Dream.

William E. Ketchum III3449 days ago
Jay Z

Jay Z’s Induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Is Too Little, Too Late

Jay’s victory proves institutions are still decades behind honoring black music.

William E. Ketchum III3492 days ago
Chance Grammy

The Grammys Proved That Hip-Hop Is Still the Heart of Musical Innovation

Chance the Rapper made history with his three Grammy wins last night, and they’re all well-deserved—he’s the brightest light in music right now, and the...

William E. Ketchum III3503 days ago
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What J. Cole's "False Prophets" Reveals About His Relationship With Kanye

J. Cole's criticism of Kanye came out of nowhere, but he taps into a specific relationship fans have with his former idol.

William E. Ketchum III3573 days ago
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Jim Jones Recalls "We Fly High" 10 Years Later: "I Actually Hate The Song"

The Dipset rapper talks his biggest hit's unlikely origins, and why he can't stand hearing it now.

William E. Ketchum III3601 days ago
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13 Essential Quotes From Meek Mill's Taxstone Interview

The Philly spitter talks Drake, Nicki, and how social media isn't real life.

William E. Ketchum III3608 days ago
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T.I. on Protest Rap: "Just Because It's Socially Conscious Doesn't Mean It Shouldn't Be Dope"

On his new EP, T.I. wants to prove that you can make socially conscious rap without being a conscious rapper.

William E. Ketchum III3641 days ago
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Jazz Can't Keep Up With Robert Glasper

Piano virtuoso Robert Glasper doesn’t have a problem with music being split into genres—as long as it’s not used as an excuse to stay stagnant.

William E. Ketchum III3654 days ago
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Enough Is Enough: This Drake and Meek Mill Battle Needs To Stop

It's been a full year now since Drake released “Charged Up” and “Back To Back.” It's time to move on.

William E. Ketchum III3677 days ago
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Rae Sremmurd Spa Champagne Pouring

Rae Sremmurd and the Hater-Proof Power of “High Metabolism”

The duo are coping with industry pressure by doing what they do best: staying lit, and staying in the studio for solo projects (and Katy Perry).

William E. Ketchum III3689 days ago
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Is Jay Z Selling Out?

With talks of Apple acquiring Tidal, is Jay Z selling out after promising the service would be a platform for artists first?

William E. Ketchum III3729 days ago
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The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas

These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.

William E. Ketchum III4768 days ago

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