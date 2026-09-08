William E. Ketchum III
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The 30 Best Rap Albums of 1996, Ranked
In hindsight, 1996 was a golden year. At the time, it felt like anything but. Thirty years later, here are the best rap albums of 1996.
The 50 Best Albums of 2024
The best albums of 2024 feature releases from a wide spectrum of artists, ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.
The 15 Most Important Moves of the NBA Offseason
From the TV booth to the front court in Madison Square Garden, looking at the biggest moves on and off the court from the NBA offseason.
Two Albums Later, Jay Electronica's Mystique Remains
After a decade of anticipation, Jay Electronica's long-awaited album 'Act II' leaked (and was later released) this week. Here's what it says about his career.
Big Sean Returned Home on ‘Detroit 2’
Big Sean sourced sounds, inspirations, and collaborators from the city of Detroit for his most inspired album in years on ‘Detroit 2.’
Producer Terrace Martin Explains How Kendrick Crafted 'Damn,' and Where He's Going Next
The jazz musician and longtime K-Dot collaborator talks about creating "Loyalty," going to the Grammys, and why Kendrick is one of the all-time greats.
Joey Badass Gets Defiantly Patriotic on 'All-Amerikkkan Badass'
On his second album, 'All-Amerikkkan Badass,' Joey Badass balances criticism and a real love for the promise of the American Dream.
Jay Z’s Induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Is Too Little, Too Late
Jay’s victory proves institutions are still decades behind honoring black music.
The Grammys Proved That Hip-Hop Is Still the Heart of Musical Innovation
Chance the Rapper made history with his three Grammy wins last night, and they’re all well-deserved—he’s the brightest light in music right now, and the...
What J. Cole's "False Prophets" Reveals About His Relationship With Kanye
J. Cole's criticism of Kanye came out of nowhere, but he taps into a specific relationship fans have with his former idol.
Jim Jones Recalls "We Fly High" 10 Years Later: "I Actually Hate The Song"
The Dipset rapper talks his biggest hit's unlikely origins, and why he can't stand hearing it now.
13 Essential Quotes From Meek Mill's Taxstone Interview
The Philly spitter talks Drake, Nicki, and how social media isn't real life.
T.I. on Protest Rap: "Just Because It's Socially Conscious Doesn't Mean It Shouldn't Be Dope"
On his new EP, T.I. wants to prove that you can make socially conscious rap without being a conscious rapper.
Jazz Can't Keep Up With Robert Glasper
Piano virtuoso Robert Glasper doesn’t have a problem with music being split into genres—as long as it’s not used as an excuse to stay stagnant.
Enough Is Enough: This Drake and Meek Mill Battle Needs To Stop
It's been a full year now since Drake released “Charged Up” and “Back To Back.” It's time to move on.
Rae Sremmurd and the Hater-Proof Power of “High Metabolism”
The duo are coping with industry pressure by doing what they do best: staying lit, and staying in the studio for solo projects (and Katy Perry).
Is Jay Z Selling Out?
With talks of Apple acquiring Tidal, is Jay Z selling out after promising the service would be a platform for artists first?
The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas
These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.