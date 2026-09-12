Papoose Takes Aim at Remy Ma on Scathing New Diss Track: 'You're a Demon'

Papoose has returned fire at his estranged wife Remy Ma, delivering a new diss track that airs out some of the former couple's dirty laundry — listen to "Jezebel" below.

On Friday (September 11), the rapper dropped the track alongside an accompanying music video. In it, he takes several shots perceived to be aimed at Remy, calling her "a narcissist," and referencing how he stood by her when she was locked up in prison ("When you was locked up I brought you food, sent you mail / Jezebel, ask the bond man who sent your bail.")

Pap opens the track by referencing Remy's alleged affair with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, rapping: "You cheated with a fake Papoose / I never spoke to the public even though it was true," before then calling her out for allegedly lying about him cheating: "Now you make up a lie and said I cheated on you? / How bizarre is this? I always treated you marvelous."

He then returns to the alleged cheating with a clever bar to close out the second verse: "When she say she run shit, please believe her / 'Cause we all know no animal runs faster than a cheetah [cheater]."

Elsewhere, he mentions Remy by name in reference to her apparent upset at the public saying they were "relationship goals" and celebrating him and not her for their "Black love."