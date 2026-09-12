Papoose Takes Aim at Remy Ma on Scathing New Diss Track: 'You're a Demon'

Key Takeaways
- Papoose targets estranged wife Remy Ma on his new diss track "Jezebel," calling her a "narcissist" and "cheater" while accusing her of an affair with Eazy the Block Captain.
- He also claims he paid Remy’s bail, supported her in prison and secretly wrote her raps, framing her accusations that he cheated as retaliation.
- The Sean2 Miles-produced response follows Remy’s "W.Y.F.L." diss and arrives amid her public feud with Papoose’s girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields.
Papoose has returned fire at his estranged wife Remy Ma, delivering a new diss track that airs out some of the former couple's dirty laundry — listen to "Jezebel" below.
On Friday (September 11), the rapper dropped the track alongside an accompanying music video. In it, he takes several shots perceived to be aimed at Remy, calling her "a narcissist," and referencing how he stood by her when she was locked up in prison ("When you was locked up I brought you food, sent you mail / Jezebel, ask the bond man who sent your bail.")
Pap opens the track by referencing Remy's alleged affair with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, rapping: "You cheated with a fake Papoose / I never spoke to the public even though it was true," before then calling her out for allegedly lying about him cheating: "Now you make up a lie and said I cheated on you? / How bizarre is this? I always treated you marvelous."
He then returns to the alleged cheating with a clever bar to close out the second verse: "When she say she run shit, please believe her / 'Cause we all know no animal runs faster than a cheetah [cheater]."
Elsewhere, he mentions Remy by name in reference to her apparent upset at the public saying they were "relationship goals" and celebrating him and not her for their "Black love."
"When y'all admired the love that I showed Remy, she hated it, bro / She said 'I'm that bitch, why they not sayin' it, though? / They sayin' 'You a good husband,' I ain't hatin, but so? / They should be sayin' I'm that bitch, I be slayin' these hoes.'"
"Jezebel" arrives five months after Remy appeared to take shots at Papoose on "W.Y.F.L.," aka "Why You Fucking Lying."
In one verse, Remy targeted those who claim that Papoose was the songwriter behind some of her biggest songs. On “Jezebel,” however, Pap claims to have been Remy’s main songwriter.
"Put you before myself, I said you was nicer than Pap / Knowing deep down inside I was writing your raps / Think I caught insomnia, kept fighting my nap / I can't even lay down with this knife in my back," he raps on the Sean2 Miles-produced track.
Pap's new track also aligns with his new girlfriend, professional boxer Claressa Shields, arguing with Remy on X earlier this week.
During the online spat, Remy dug up receipts of conversations she and Shields had been having for years over DMs, and alleged that the athlete even tried to copy her personal style.
Despite being accused of infidelity herself, in late 2024, Remy Ma accused Papoose and Shields of having a romantic exchange via text while accusing her estranged husband of not wanting to leave their home.
Remy shares a seven-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, with Papoose, whom she married in 2008. The Bronx rapper also has a 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, from a previous relationship.