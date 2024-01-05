30 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024

While it felt that 2023 couldn’t be topped as far as movies go (when will we get another Barbenheimer again?), 2024 might just be giving it a run for its money. The new year is seeing a lot of previously delayed titles finally hitting theaters, not to mention the long-awaited returns for several franchises and prolific directors to the silver screen. So whether you’re itching for a new superhero flick, arthouse drama, or even a musical, it seems like 2024’s got all of that (and then some) covered.
From family-friendly romps like Kung Fu Panda 4 to award season contenders like Dune: Part Two, here are the 30 films we can’t wait to see this year (listed in order of release).
1. Mean Girls
Director: Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr.
Starring: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Release Date: Jan. 12
Is it too soon to have a Mean Girls remake? Probably, but Tina Fey’s legendary teen flick is getting a revamp this year through a musical adaptation of the Plastics’ tale. Based on the Broadway musical inspired by the original film, Mean Girls follows the familiar fable of burn books, high school hierarchies, and Cady’s (Angourie Rice) navigation of it all, adding in new humor and a soundtrack to boot for the next generation. While some of the film’s original cast, including Fey, will be reprising their roles, Mean Girls sees new industry favorites like Reneé Rapp taking the helm to bring fresh life to this timeless comedy. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
2. The Beekeeper
Director: David Ayer
Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons
Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios
Release Date: Jan. 12
Jason Statham is back doing what he does best—action. This time around, he’s starring as Mr. Clay, a former agent of a clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." The film finds him retired and living a quiet life as an actual beekeeper, until his friend and neighbor, played by the one and only Phylicia Rashad, falls victim to a phishing scam that leads to her dying by suicide. The loss sends Mr. Clay on a mission to get justice for his friend by going after the company and the people responsible for her death. Through a series of explosive and edge-of-your-seat tactics, Mr. Clay will stop at nothing until he exacts his revenge. —Karla Rodriguez
3. The Book of Clarence
Director: Jeymes Samuel
Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch
Distributor: TriStar Pictures/Sony
Release Date: Jan. 12
Kicking off 2024 with a film featuring LaKeith Stanfield is an excellent way to start the year. The actor is taking on the starring role in the Biblical epic The Book of Clarence. The story was written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, and he set out to tell the story of an everyday man living in Jerusalem in the time of Jesus. Clarence is struggling to get by and, inspired by Jesus’ popularity, starts performing fake miracles to trick people into believing he’s also a messiah to gain power and wealth. While the book of Clarence is not an actual book found in the Bible, the film features other Biblical figures like John the Baptist, Judas Iscariot, Mother Mary, and Mary Magdalene—who are all portrayed by a stellar cast. Samuel previously teamed up with Jay-Z to produce Netflix's The Harder They Fall, and they have teamed up again to bring this story to life. The Book of Clarence is set to arrive exclusively in theaters on Jan. 12. —Karla Rodriguez
4. Lift
Director: F. Gary Gray
Starring: Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Úrsula Croberó, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno
Distributor: Netflix
Release Date: Jan. 12 on Netflix
Sometimes you just need to wrap up the day with a good ol’ heist film, and F. Gary Gray’s Lift assembles the perfect squad for a much-needed smooth brain viewing. Helmed by Kevin Hart, Lift follows an international heist crew planning to steal $500 million in gold from a passenger plane while it’s flying. Absurd? Absolutely. Entertaining? You betcha. The film’s trailer promises equal parts action and hilarious hijinks to boot, with a cackling ensemble of some of our current favorite stunt stars in Hollywood. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
5. Miller’s Girl
Director: Jade Halley Bartlett
Starring: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, and Gideon Adlon
Distributor: Lionsgate
Release Date: Jan. 26
Consider us seated for any project starring Jenna Ortega, and Miller’s Girl is no exception—even if the film’s premise is already stirring up some controversy. The plot is about a student’s borderline-inappropriate relationship with her professor. Ortega stars in the film as Cairo Sweet, a talented 18-year-old writer who signs up for a creative writing course with teacher Jonathan Miller, played by Martin Freeman. After noticing Cairo has a gift, Miller begins treating her differently, which blurs the lines between what’s proper and improper between a teacher and their student. After he rejects Cairo’s advances, she takes it upon herself to report him, claiming they had a relationship. The film’s trailer received some backlash when it was released in December, with some movie fans saying the trope of a woman lying about abuse to ruin a man’s life is harmful to women who deal with abuse and harassment from men in power in real life. Others are still looking forward to watching Ortega on the big screen again, regardless of what the film’s plot is about. Miller’s Girl will hit theaters on Jan. 26. —Karla Rodriguez
6. Bob Marley: One Love
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Release Date: Feb. 14
Why watch a rom-com this Valentine’s Day when you can watch a biopic on the greatest reggae singer of all time? Helmed by Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legend himself, Bob Marley: One Love is set to chronicle the singer’s life from his historic rise to fame to his death in the early ‘80s. With a guaranteed stellar soundtrack to accompany it, the film’s trailer also promises heftier explorations of Marley’s message plopped against the political turmoil of his time. Emotionally resonant with music that’s forever timeless, you don’t want to miss this one. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
7. Dune: Part Two
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: March 1
Delayed by Warner Bros. during the strike, Dune: Part Two’s arrival on March 1 makes it one of the most anticipated films of the first quarter of 2024. The size, scope, and scale of Part One made it a massive hit when it was released in 2021, and Part Two looks to go even bigger as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen to wage war on the Harkonnen family after the death of his father. Not content to just have two of the best young talents around in Chalamet and Zendaya, Part Two also adds Florence Pugh and Austin Butler to the mix. This one can’t get here fast enough. —William Goodman
8. Kung Fu Panda 4
Director: Mike Mitchell
Starring: Jack Black, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, James Hong, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Release Date: March 8
If there is an animated franchise that deserves countless sequels, it’s Kung Fu Panda. Helmed by a star-studded cast, this latest installment follows Po (Jack Black) as he tries to find the next Dragon Warrior while fighting off his newest enemy, the Chameleon (Viola Davis). The film’s trailer promises the hilarious hijinks we know and adore, but it also teases the return of the franchise’s best villain—Tai Lung (Ian McShane). Kung Fu Panda 4 is shaping up to be the wildest (and funniest) addition to the franchise so far, and we personally will be so seated. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
9. Road House
Director: Doug Liman
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Conor McGregor
Distributor: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 21 on Amazon Prime Video
A remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name, Road House follows an ex-UFC middleweight fighter who moves to Florida Keys and ends up working at a road house that might have a secret or two (our hot guess is a fight club). Stepping in for Patrick Swayze’s former lead role is Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s set to kill it (yet again) as a boxer in the ring. And if Southpaw hasn’t already convinced you of Gyllenhaal’s ability to fully embody these roles, then maybe Conor McGregor’s acting debut just might get you hyped for this action flick. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
10. Mickey 17
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: March 29
Following the history-defining success of Parasite, all eyes were eagerly waiting for what Bong Joon-ho was going to do next. At long last, the prolific director is finally returning this year with Mickey 17. Based on Edward Ashton’s sci-fi novel Mickey7, the film follows its eponymous lead, Mickey 17 (Robert Pattinson), an “expendable” or a disposable employee who’s on a quest to colonize an ice world in the depths of outer space. After one iteration of Mickey dies, a new one is regenerated with the memories of its past version still intact. What this means and what effect it’s going to achieve are answers we can all look forward to as Bong Joon-ho invites us back into another twisted epic. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
11. Challengers
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist
Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios
Release Date: April 26
Challengers is equal parts sports drama and romance. The film follows three tennis players who have known each other since college and find themselves in a longstanding love triangle. Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) were promising tennis players and best friends, but meeting Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) causes unrelenting tension between them, on and off the court. The film then follows as Tashi, a former tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband into a Grand Slam champion. When he faces a losing streak, Tashi signs him up for a Challenger event where he has to face her former lover and his former best friend on the court. The stakes and adrenaline are high, egos are crushed, and loyalties are tested in this sports drama. The film features Zendaya in a much more mature role than we’ve seen from her so far, and that alone makes it an absolute must-see this year. —Karla Rodriguez
12. The Fall Guy
Director: David Leitch
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Release Date: May 3
After a successful run as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling is back in action in The Fall Guy. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a longtime stuntman well past his prime. After an accident that nearly ends his career, Colt returns back to work and his first gig is none other than on the set of his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno’s (Emily Blunt) first film. When the film’s star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing and his disappearance threatens to ruin Jody’s directorial debut, Colt is tapped as the person sent to rescue the A-list movie star. During the real-life mission, the stuntman finds himself in a more dangerous predicament than any of the stunts he has previously done. Not only is The Fall Guy packed with action, but the cast is also stacked. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham plays a tough movie producer, Black Panther’s Winston Duke plays Colt’s best friend, and stunt coordinator and Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu plays Ryder’s assistant. —Karla Rodriguez
13. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Director: George Miller
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, Lachy Hulme
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: May 24
George Miller’s prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road focuses on a young Furiosa (played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron), a high-risk, high-reward proposition. On the one hand, you’re going back and trying to follow up on one of the—if not the best—action movies of the 2010s. On the other hand, Miller is a master filmmaker and knows this world better than anyone else. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of cinema’s most captivating performers, and the first trailer made it look like we’re getting Chris Hemsworth playing an absolute little weirdo. There was skepticism around the release of Fury Road, so we won’t make that same mistake twice; Furiosa has the potential and the pedigree to be a certified banger when it drops at the end of May. —William Goodman
14. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Director: Wes Ball
Starring: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy, Peter Macon
Distributor: 20th Century Studios
Release Date: May 24
The previous trilogy of Planet of the Apes movies, anchored by the wonderful performance of Andy Serkis, is not only some of the best sci-fi filmmaking in recent memory, but among some of the best sci-fi trilogies around. So the newest film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arrives with some weighty expectations for those who loved what came last. Director Wes Ball of The Maze Runner fame—a well-respected YA trilogy of its own—will jump into the chair for this one, as the story leaps ahead a staggering 300 years after the end of War for the Planet of the Apes where Caesar is a legend, presumably setting the stage stage for a new set of films. —William Goodman
15. Ballerina
Director: Lee Chung-hyeon
Starring: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Keanu Reeves
Distributor: Lionsgate
Release Date: June 7
John Wick may be presumed dead, but his legacy lives on in Ballerina—the first film spinoff of the core franchise. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the film focuses on Rooney (Ana de Armas), a ballerina-turned-assassin who seeks revenge for the murder of her family. Expect something twisty, bloody, and dramatically lit. Director Lee Chung-hyeon also directed the critically acclaimed Netflix thriller The Call if you want to get an early taste of what’s to come. —Kevin Wong
16. Inside Out 2
Director: Kelsey Mann
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Kaitlyn Dias
Distributor: Walt Disney Studios
Release Date: June 14
A sequel we didn’t see coming, Inside Out 2 takes us back into the daily lives of the emotions living inside Riley’s head, but this time around, our girl’s going through puberty. Oy vey. Upon the arrival of a new emotion, Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are forced to welcome the new addition to Riley’s life and try to keep things operating as smoothly as possible. But whatever will the gang do when they realize that Anxiety has some new friends of her own? —Yasmeen Hamadeh
17. Bad Boys 4
Directors: Adil & Bilall
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig
Distributor: Sony Pictures
Release Date: June 14
The Bad Boys franchise is heating up again. After the success of the third installment in 2020, it was quickly announced that a fourth film was on the way. The film’s production was stalled after Will Smith’s Oscars Slap controversy and then again during the Hollywood strikes, but it is still aiming to hit theaters this summer. The title and premise for the upcoming film have yet to be revealed, but Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez are set to be reprising their roles from the third film. They will also be bringing new additions like Eric Dane and Rhea Seehorn. If the story, humor, and action are as strong as the previous films, fans are in for yet another ride. —Karla Rodriguez
18. Despicable Me 4
Director: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Release Date: July 3
So far, little to nothing is known about Despicable Me’s next installment. The last time we saw Gru (Steve Carell) and crew was all the way back in 2017, with Despicable Me 3 introducing us to Gru’s long-lost twin brother, Dru. Since then, there’s been a slew of Minions spinoffs with the most recent Minions: The Rise of Gru releasing in 2022. At this point, Despicable Me’s built its own MCU or Gru-niverse, so we’re not really sure what to expect out of its fourth film, but we can anticipate another fun flick for the whole family to enjoy this summer. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
19. Deadpool 3
Director: Shawn Levy
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Macfadyen
Distributor: Disney
Release Date: July 26 in theaters
2023 proved to be an up-and-down year for superhero movies, but that’s not stopping Marvel and Disney from betting big on Deadpool 3. The latest installment of the Ryan Reynolds–led superhero franchise will see the Merc with a Mouth make his MCU debut alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, back in the role for one last ride. There’s some speculation that this movie will have major multiversal repercussions for the MCU—but it’s too early to tell whether or not that scuttlebutt will prove true. Nevertheless, seeing Reynolds unleash the MCU’s first R-rated film alongside Jackman is enough to make this one a must-see. —William Goodman
20. Borderlands
Director: Eli Roth
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis
Distributor: Lionsgate
Release Date: Aug. 9
2023 saw a slew of video games getting the live-action film treatment, and it seems like 2024’s aiming to keep up the trend. Based on 2K and Gearbox Software’s video game series of the same name, Borderlands is set in a space Western, sci-fi extravaganza where outlaws, bandits, and aliens run amok. The film is set to follow Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a notorious outlaw who’s forced to return to her planet home of Pandora to find a missing girl who could be the key to a mysterious power. Joined by Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Blanchett takes the lead of this star-studded ensemble to tell a story that’s wilder than fiction. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
The Alien, designed by Hans Ruedi Giger, on the movie written and directed by James Cameron. (Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
21. Alien: Romulus
Director: Fede Álvarez
Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux
Distributor: 20th Century Studios
Release Date: Aug. 16
After a lengthy gestation period in the wake of Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios, a new Alien movie will be (chest) bursting onto screens. Helmed by Fede Álvarez, who knows a thing or two about rebooting horror franchises after his terrifying Evil Dead legacy sequel in 2013, Alien: Romulus will be a new entry set between Alien and Aliens (according to lead Cailee Spaeny). Details outside of that tidbit are still percolating inside an egg somewhere. Still, Spaeny did confirm that some of the production team from Aliens are back in the saddle for this, which might mean a return to a more practical-looking Xenomorph after the CGI versions seen in the unfairly maligned Prometheus and the underappreciated Alien: Covenant. —William Goodman
22. Kraven the Hunter
Director: J. C. Chandor
Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose
Distributor: Sony Pictures
Release Date: Aug. 30
In hindsight, last year's Spider-Man 2 video game was perfectly timed, because it laid the foundational groundwork for this year's Kraven the Hunter film. Kraven is one of Spidey's most dangerous villains—a hunter who hunts superheroes—but he has nowhere near the mainstream recognition of Venom or Doc Ock or Green Goblin. It's been a rough couple of years for superhero films, but this one has some potential, so long as the filmmakers can keep things self-contained and focused. —Kevin Wong
23. Beetlejuice 2
Director: Tim Burton
Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: Sept. 6
Over a whopping 30 years after its release in 1988, Beetlejuice is finally getting a sequel. While little is known about the details of Beetlejuice 2’s story, core faces from the original cast will be reprising their roles including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara as Beetlejuice, Lydia, and Delia Deetz respectively. On top of that, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Belluci will also be joining the cast, and their upcoming roles hint at the twisted misadventures to come. Ortega will be taking the helm as Lydia’s daughter (a fan cast straight out of stan Twitter), while Belluci will be starring as Beetlejuice’s wife. Whatever will come out of that and what we can expect are all questions we’ll hopefully get the answers for soon. But with Tim Burton returning as a director, this sequel is likely going to be well worth the wait. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
24. Transformers One
Director: Josh Cooley
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Release Date: Sept. 13
Following 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the franchise is delivering yet another prequel with the upcoming Transformers One. Fans of the franchise will get to learn about the early days of Optimus Prime, and it will reveal how he and Megatron became sworn enemies. The animated film will feature the voices of Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. It will be directed by Josh Cooley and will arrive in September. —Karla Rodriguez
25. Joker: Folie à Deux
Director: Todd Phillips
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: Oct. 4
The first Joker film in 2019 was a revelation—a freestanding movie that was faithful to the main character's essence, without cribbing excessively from the source material. Joaquin Phoenix became the second man (after Heath Ledger) to win an Oscar for performing as the Joker in a feature film. Now here comes the film’s sequel, which adds Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) into the mix. Reportedly, this film is also a musical?! It's also one of the first-released DC films to which James Gunn gave direct input, following his departure from the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. —Kevin Wong
26. Venom 3
Director: Kelly Marcel
Starring: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Distributor: Sony Pictures
Release Date: Nov. 8
These Venom films keep making bank, which made it inevitable that we'd get another one. In the last outing, Venom (Tom Hardy) took on Carnage and Shriek, which is pretty much Final Boss territory—so where exactly can our favorite Symbiote possibly go from there? Rumor has it that the villain for Venom 3 is The Jury, a team of military-trained killers who seek revenge on Venom for the death of their leader's son. —Kevin Wong
Director: Ridley Scott
Starring: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Fred Hechinger
Distributor: 20th Century Studios
Release Date: Nov. 22
The idea of a Gladiator sequel bounced around Hollywood for years before becoming a reality, and now that it’s happening, it’s still hard to believe. Once again directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, Gladiator 2 (although I would anticipate it to get some sort of subtitle between now and its release) will follow Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Maximus (Russell Crowe), and his journey in the wake of his father’s death. The sequel will also see a reunion between Denzel Washington and Scott, who last worked together on 2007’s American Gangster, and will include Pedro Pascal amongst its ranks as well. Mescal as a ripped leading man is an interesting choice, as he’s spent years honing his chops in indies and on television. A Ridley Scott historical epic on its own is a near-perfect vehicle for making Mescal a veritable household name, but being a sequel to one of Scott’s best and most popular films will surely position him as one of Hollywood’s new bona fide leading men. We’re pretty entertained by this already. —William Goodman
Director: Jon M. Chu
Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Release Date:Nov. 27
Some people call her the Wicked Witch of the West, and others call her Elphaba. Based on the widely acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked invites us back into the land of Oz to tell the origin story of its infamous green witch and how she made her name. Split into two parts, Wicked is set to bring fresh life to the musical, staying true to its original source material for fans while also promising awe-worthy hijinks for newer audiences to fall in love with. If you aren’t already seated for Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated silver screen debut, then maybe the leaked set pictures will get you pumped for this special Thanksgiving release. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
29. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Starring: Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong, Shaun Dooley
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Release Date: Dec. 13
An anime Lord of the Rings? We never thought the day would come. A prequel set 261 years before the events of The Two Towers, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of how Helm’s Deep found its name and became the legendary fortified gorge we know from the original trilogy. Led by Succession’s Brian Cox, the animated fantasy epic promises to merge stellar visual storytelling with a high-thrills adventure to boot, and is directed by the prolific Kenji Kamiyama, who you might know from a lil’ anime called Ghost in the Shell. With a talented team all across the board, The War of the Rohirrim is one of our most anticipated releases for 2024. —Yasmeen Hamadeh
Director: Jeff Fowler
Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, James Marsden
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Release Date: Dec. 20
The Sonic movie franchise has been slowly but surely increasing its roster of iconic anthropomorphized characters. First, there was just Sonic. Then, we met Tails. And then, we met Knuckles. The third Sonic movie, out this year, will introduce audiences to Shadow the Hedgehog. Ultimately, however, the success of this movie will hinge on whether Jim Carrey signs on again. That man is more of a cartoon than the actual cartoons that he's acting with. —Kevin Wong