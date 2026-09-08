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William Goodman

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Joined April 2019 | 230 posts
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Latest Stories

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Ranking the Spider-Men

The release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' brings up the age-old question: which Spider-Man is the most amazing Spider-Man?

William Goodman50 days ago
Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Movies of All Time

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs &amp; Shaw, and more.

William Goodman65 days ago
Michael B. Jordan grimaces while firing a gun at the screen.

30 Movies We're Stoked to Watch in 2025, Ranked

With lots of movies hitting theaters throughout the year, here are Complex’s picks for the 30 films you must watch in 2025.

William Goodman594 days ago
Collage of 2024 films: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Denzel Washington in regal attire, and Timothée Chalamet in a desert setting.

The 15 Best Movies of 2024

From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.

William Goodman639 days ago
Collage with four scenes: a woman with a jar, a samurai, a woman in a blue uniform, and two people in dark attire. Text reads "BEST OF 2024."

The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024

From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.

William Goodman647 days ago
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Myha'la Herrold (Harper Stern, left) touches Marisa Abela (Yasmin Kara-Hanani, right) while outside what appears to be a coffee shop.

'Industry' Co-Creators Explain Why HBO Was Skeptical About Season 3's 'Gruesome' Death

Now that HBO's major television drama wrapped up its third season in September 2024, series co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay spoke to Complex about why the character who died was "the perfect person" and more.

William Goodman717 days ago
Vince Staples smiling, a samurai warrior, and an animated superhero team are featured in a promotional poster for "The Best TV Shows of 2024 (so far)."

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)

William Goodman815 days ago
State Farm&reg;

Presented By

State Farm&reg;

Text reads: "The Best Movies of 2024 (so far)" with images from various films in the background

The Best Movies Of 2024 (So Far)

William Goodman821 days ago
State Farm&reg;

Presented By

State Farm&reg;

"Collage reading 'The Best Memes of 2024 (so far)' with photos of Henry Cavill, famous meme, Emma D'Arcy with hot sauces, Pedro Pascal, and a large donut causing city traffic."

The Best Memes Of 2024, So Far

From 'Dune: Part Two,' to NYC-Dublin Portals, Four Seasons Orlando Baby, and everything in between, here are the best memes of 2024 (so far).

William Goodman835 days ago
Person in character as Paul Atreides with a futuristic desert outfit and intense gaze

The 'Dune: Part Two' Cast Proves That the Movie Star Era Isn't Dead

The Denis Villeneuve film solidifies Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler as the best of their generation.

William Goodman940 days ago
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The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked

From 'House of Cards' to 'Stranger Things,' we've ranked the 30 best original series in Netflix's history.

William Goodman948 days ago

All the Easter Eggs We Noticed In 'True Detective: Night Country,' So Far

Here are all the clues 'Night Country' has dropped so far that reference all the previous 'True Detective' seasons.

William Goodman963 days ago

'The Sopranos' Turns 25: Ranking The Iconic Characters, From Worst To Best

We ranked <i>The</i> <i>Sopranos</i> characters from least to most likeable, so check out where your favorite characters landed below.

William Goodman981 days ago

30 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024

From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Deadpool 3,' here the Complex team's most anticipated movies coming out in 2024.

William Goodman987 days ago

The Best Movies Of 2023, Ranked

From action, comedy, animation and beyond, here are the year's 15 best movies ranked.

William Goodman1004 days ago
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The Best TV Shows Of 2023, Ranked

From kitchens to Wall Street, to outer space and back, here are 2023's best TV shows that had us glued to our screens and begging for more.

William Goodman1011 days ago

'The Marvels' Isn't The End of the MCU, Here's Why

Despite all the outside noise, 'The Marvels' triumphs and and arrives as a beacon of hope for the MCU's future.

William Goodman1044 days ago

Everything You Need To Know About 'The Marvels' Before Watching

From potential Easter eggs to explainers on new characters, here are 10 things you need to know about 'The Marvels' before watching.

William Goodman1046 days ago

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