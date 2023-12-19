The Best Movies Of 2023, Ranked

We don’t mean it lightly when we say that 2023 was a great year for movies . Despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delaying several of this year’s most anticipated films, including Dune: Part 2 , audiences still had a banquet full of incredible cinema slices whether indie or blockbuster. If anything, the strike honed down on the importance of the writers, crew, and actors who make all these magical masterpieces happen—and 2023 deserves a huge round of applause for giving a stage to some of the industry’s brightest (and newest) talent.

While some films on this list were helmed by talent tycoons like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan , others celebrate the beginnings of new directors like Emma Seligman and Celine Song. While some took us on a multiverse adventure or to Barbie Land and back , others kept us within the quiet four corners of a broken home or even invited us back to high school for an evening. All these films pose some of the most interesting stories we’ve seen in a while, and celebrate cinema’s ability to stun, shock, and provoke whether through animation, comedy, action, and beyond.

Before we begin, however, honorable mentions are due for films that also made a stellar impact this year, including Elemental, Talk to Me , The Creator , Poor Things, Wonka, and All of Us Strangers.

Here are 2023’s 15 best films ranked from the incredible to the extraordinary.