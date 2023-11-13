'The Marvels' Debuts to $47 Million, Marking Marvel's Worst Opening Weekend Ever

Welp. Marvel is officially in trouble.

The once mighty studio just took a major L after The Marvels made an anemic $47 million at the domestic box office, marking the MCU's worst debut ever, according to Variety.

The $200 million film's bad weekend marks a sharp contrast from its predecessor Captain Marvel , which opened with a whopping $153.4 million.

David A. Gross, head of the movie consulting firm, Franchise Researach Entertainment, called The Marvels’ poor debut “an unprecedented Marvel box-office collapse.”

The Brie Larson-starring movie is just the latest in a recent string of underwhelming box office performances for Marvel, which is coming off of disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and some ho-hum series like like the second installment of Loki.

Not helping The Marvels' cause were the mediocre reviews, with the film holding a 63 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also only the third MCU film to get a “B” grade on CinemaScore, joining Eternals and the aforementioned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

There also appears to be at growing fatigue surrounding superhero films. “Over the last three and a half years, the growth of the genre has stopped," Gross added,

The SAG-AFTRA strike might have also played a factor, as the cast couldn’t promote the film. But despite all that, it seems lile Marvel's Golden Age has officially come to an end.