'The Marvels' Debuts to $47 Million, Marking Marvel's Worst Opening Weekend Ever

Marvel's Golden Age is so over.

Nov 13, 2023
(Image via Marvel Entertainment)
Welp. Marvel is officially in trouble.

The once mighty studio just took a major L after The Marvels made an anemic $47 million at the domestic box office, marking the MCU's worst debut ever, according to Variety.

The $200 million film's bad weekend marks a sharp contrast from its predecessor Captain Marvel, which opened with a whopping $153.4 million.

David A. Gross, head of the movie consulting firm, Franchise Researach Entertainment, called The Marvels’ poor debut “an unprecedented Marvel box-office collapse.”

The Brie Larson-starring movie is just the latest in a recent string of underwhelming box office performances for Marvel, which is coming off of disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and some ho-hum series like like the second installment of Loki.

Not helping The Marvels' cause were the mediocre reviews, with the film holding a 63 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also only the third MCU film to get a “B” grade on CinemaScore, joining Eternals and the aforementioned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

There also appears to be at growing fatigue surrounding superhero films. “Over the last three and a half years, the growth of the genre has stopped," Gross added,

The SAG-AFTRA strike might have also played a factor, as the cast couldn’t promote the film. But despite all that, it seems lile Marvel's Golden Age has officially come to an end.

