Amanda Seales 'Wants a Refund' for Men She's Lifted, Suggests Boldy James Owes Money

She continued, “I’ve done paid probation fees because n***as could rap and I want them to be able to live in their talent and their truth. I done spoke to a damn P.O. [probation officer] to vouch. Boldy James. And you owe me money.”

While the true nature of their relationship remains unknown, Detroit rapper alluded to it on his 2021 song “Guilty,” referring to Seales as Miss Wilburn—her character from My Brother and Me.

“Hunnid a G, ‘member I got fronted the key / ‘Fore the bag came, my gas tank was under the E / Life took a ill turn on that Sunderland spree / Now I’m fuckin’ Miss Wilburn from My Brother and Me,” he raps.