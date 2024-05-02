Kim Kardashian Warns Khloé That Her 'Bag Is Much Bigger Today' Than It Was During Televised Fight 16 Years Ago

After being provoked by her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian could let her purse swing on an episode on The Kardashians soon.

On Wednesday, X account @notgwendalupe shared a throwback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim's siblings, including Kourtney, Robert, and Khloé, were gossiping about her.

"Kim doesn't give a fuck because people control her because she's a fucking weak duck," Khloé tells Rob in the clip below. "Kourtney and I are strong queens and we don't deal with the princess."

Listening from the door was Kim, who barged into the room to swing her bag and deliver her famous "Don't be fucking rude!" line. Kim also punched Khloé in the arm before storming down the hallway in tears, while her sisters, along with Scott Disick continued eating their Chipotle bowls.

"I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian," Khloé jokingly wrote above the clip.