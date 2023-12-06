The Best Memes of 2023

We lived. We loved. And we IJBOL’d through one too many memes in 2023 .

From the summer of Barbenheimer to the meteoric rise of AI , this year posed a unique time for the Internet, where we all found ourselves acutely united over making fun of everything. Unlike the meme lists of Internet years past , 2023 was particularly special because we were all wilding as soon as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. There were no dry months this year, and even in the face of unprecedented political (or climate) calamity, the Internet still found something to laugh at.