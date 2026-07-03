Reggae

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rising Reggae Superstar Fantan Mojah Dead at 49
Music

Roots-Reggae Star Fantan Mojah Dies at 49 After Reported Heart Complications

The singer had reportedly been preparing to return to Germany’s Reggae Jam Festival after overcoming a major health crisis in 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Great South Bay Music Festival Kicks Off Summer with Reggae, Crawfish, and Concerts
Music

Great South Bay Festival Brings Sublime, Reggae, And 55+ Acts To Long Island

Sublime’s only New York show, a Rock-Reggae Beach Party, and 55+ genre-spanning acts turn Patchogue’s waterfront into Long Island’s summer music hub.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
Sly Dunbar
Music

Legendary Reggae Drummer Sly Dunbar Dies at 73

Dunbar, known as one-half of the duo Sly and Robbie, was also a co-founder of Taxi Records.

tara mahadevan171 days ago
Jimmy Cliff Honored by Thousands of Fans in Jamaica Memorial Concert
Music

Jimmy Cliff Honored by Thousands at Memorial Concert in Jamaica

The 'Sitting in Limbo' pioneer died on November 24 after a seizure related to pneumonia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo209 days ago
Sean Paul & Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
Music

Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief

The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Advertisement
Jimmy Cliff wearing a patterned hat sings into a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.
Pop Culture

How Jimmy Cliff's 'The Harder They Come' Became the Most Important Reggae Movie Ever Made

The 1972 Jamaican cult classic introduced reggae to the world and launched Jimmy Cliff to global stardom. To remember Jimmy after his recent passing, we highlight the star, director's daughter, and original publicist's story of how this groundbreaking film came together.

Reshma B233 days ago
Jimmy Cliff, in a yellow outfit and cap, performs during the Mile High Music Festival at Dick's Sporting Good's Park on August 15, 2010 in Commerce City, Colorado
Music

Jimmy Cliff, Reggae Legend and 'The Harder They Come' Star, Dead at 81

Cliff'd family confirmed he passed away from a "seizure followed by pneumonia."

Joe Price234 days ago
A long-sleeved soccer jersey with a gradient of green, yellow, and red. It features "Marley Football" and "XLV" logos.
Music

Bob Marley Complex Exclusive Soccer Jersey: How to Buy

A Complex exclusive featuring the reggae icon's signature rasta colors and football-inspired design, available now.

Complex Staff244 days ago
Shenseea Says She Invited Blu Cantrell to the 'Boss Up' Video—But She Refused
Music

Shenseea Says She Invited Blu Cantrell to the 'Boss Up' Video—But She Refused

Shenseea revealed how the 'Hit ’Em Up Style' singer responded when she was asked to cameo in the 'Boss Up' video.

Bernadette Giacomazzo256 days ago
(L) Jamaican artist Mr. Vegas in a Gucci hat and sunglasses. (R) Beyoncé performing in a black and white outfit with long blonde hair.
Music

Mr. Vegas Claims Beyoncé Scrapped an Album Because She Was ‘Pissed’ Over Leak

The Jamaican dancehall artist worked with Beyoncé on the track "Standing on the Sun."

Alex Ocho316 days ago
Advertisement
Ryan Castro wearing a black sleeveless shirt and red shorts, Manuel Turizo in a beige shirt and shorts, enjoying the sunny day on a boat.
Music

Premiere: Ryan Castro and Manuel Turizo Team Up in “Menos El Cora” Music Video

The Colombian hitmakers link up for a Carribean-inspired, post-break up anthem taken from Castro's sophomore album, "Sendé."

Alex Ocho413 days ago
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Music

Vybz Kartel Swears Off Skin Bleaching: ‘Never Again’

The dancehall icon said the decision to bleach "definitely had to do with self-love."

Jaelani Turner-Williams462 days ago
Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Says Listening to 'Anti' Is an 'Out of Body Experience'

“I listen to 'Anti' from top to bottom with no shame," the music and fashion mogul shared.

Trey Alston508 days ago
Rihanna wearing a striped, button-up shirt and carrying a purse.
Music

Rihanna Opens Up About Dealing With Disappointment: ‘You’re Carving Your Journey’

"Every disappointment, letdown, hurt, good, weird, uncomfortable—it’s all for you," she said.

Trey Alston509 days ago
Rihanna performing on stage, holding a gold microphone. She has long, wavy blonde hair and is wearing a black outfit.
Music

Rihanna Has Been in the Studio for ‘Whole 8 Years' Since 'Anti,’ Denies ‘R9’ Will Be a Reggae Album

Rihanna gave an update on her long-awaited album in a new 'Harper's BAZAAR' cover story.

Eric Diep509 days ago
Advertisement
Sean Paul performs at NPR Tiny Desk Concert, wearing sunglasses and a yellow jacket with gold chains. Two musicians accompany him in the background
Music

Watch Sean Paul Play His Reggae Classics on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The legendary artist played fan favorites like "Gimme the Light" and "Get Busy."

tara mahadevan776 days ago
Man in denim jacket and layered necklaces poses with a smile at the iHeartRadio event
Music

Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.

tara mahadevan857 days ago
Style

Fear of God Athletics Unveils Bob Marley Capsule in Tandem With 'One Love' Biopic

Jerry Lorenzo also promises a "deep nuanced collection" coming soon. 'Bob Marley: One Love' starring Kingsley Ben-Adir is in theaters now.

Jose Martinez883 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App