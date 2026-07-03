Banx & Ranx On Hitting 2 Billion Streams: 'Those Trophies Look Great on Walls, But It’s Not the End Goal'
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"We’ve worked hard on having an identifiable sound that’s ours," the powerhouse Montreal production duo says.Alex Narvaez
The Toronto singer talks about body positivity, how the Weston area shaped her, and her new EP X. I want it to be the rawest form of me as possible," she says.dcowie
"We live in a world where new is better and what becomes old is an increasingly shorter window," she says of her new song "Worth."Brian Capitao
2019 not only marks the end of a decade, but also the label’s 40-year commitment to bringing Jamaican music to the world. We caught up with Randy Chin...Sharine Taylor