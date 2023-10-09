20 Young Latinx Actors Changing the Game in Hollywood

While industry legends like George Lopez, Rita Moreno, and Jennifer Lopez have already been marking their footprint on Hollywood for years, there’s a new generation of Latinx stars taking on the baton and revolutionizing Hollywood one film at a time.

Whether it’s Xolo Maridueña making history with his Blue Beetle debut , or newly cemented stars like Jenna Ortega marking new icons in the making, this bright, young group of actors are all carving out their own place in Hollywood and are continuing to open the doors paved from the legends before them. While the fight for Latinx inclusion in Hollywood is far from over, there’s hope in knowing that a new, younger generation is continuing to see it through unapologetically.

From up-and-coming stars to veterans who’ve already made a name for themselves at only 30, we’ve rounded up 20 young Latinx actors in Hollywood that are currently changing the game.

1. Keyla Monterroso Mejia