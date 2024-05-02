Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Split

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly calling it quits.
Sources close to the pair told TMZ that the SKIMS founder, 43, and NFL star, 31, parted amicably, but it’s unclear when they split up. The two allegedly decided they were better off as platonic friends and still have a lot of respect for each other.
The source also says Kardashian has been content with single life, focusing on her family and career.
Despite no definitive proof that they were ever an item, Kim and OBJ reportedly began hanging out in September 2023. At the time, it was said that the two were “strictly friends” and met through mutual acquaintances.
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver split with his model girlfriend Lauren Woods early last year, per TMZ. The two welcomed a son, Zydn, in February 2022.
Despite attending events together—including an appearance at OBJ's birthday party and around Las Vegas on the weekend of the 2024 Super Bowl—they seemed to keep their distance and fueled rumors along the way.
The two were even spotted engaging in some PDA at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars afterparty, but were never actually seen kissing.
In the meantime, Kim has likely been focusing on her booming SKIMS shapewear brand, which recently included a line of nipple push-up bras modeled after her own breasts. It’s probably a great distraction from Taylor Swift’s new song, “thanK you aIMee,” which is an alleged diss to the Kardashian on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.