Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Split

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly calling it quits.

Sources close to the pair told TMZ that the SKIMS founder, 43, and NFL star, 31, parted amicably, but it’s unclear when they split up. The two allegedly decided they were better off as platonic friends and still have a lot of respect for each other.

The source also says Kardashian has been content with single life, focusing on her family and career.

Despite no definitive proof that they were ever an item, Kim and OBJ reportedly began hanging out in September 2023. At the time, it was said that the two were “strictly friends” and met through mutual acquaintances.