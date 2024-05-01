Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers

Dan Schneider is taking the producers of Quiet on Set to court.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old TV producer filed a defamation lawsuit against the docuseries' creators, which include Warner Bros. Discovery, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television, and others.

The doc, whose full title is Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, focuses on Schneider’s history with Nickelodeon, where he masterminded hit shows such as The Amanda Show, iCarly, Drake & Josh, and Victorious. The series spotlights alleged sexual abuse, inappropriate behavior, and an overall toxic environment behind the scenes of shows Schneider worked on.

Per TMZ, Schneider claims that the docuseries used manipulative editing techniques in the trailer and several episodes to falsely imply he sexually abused the child actors who worked on his shows. He argues that the series deliberately misrepresented his past and ignored evidence that contradicted the producers’ narrative.

For example, the trailer briefly includes a “True Crime Event” graphic which, according to the suit, implies the producer committed crimes against children.