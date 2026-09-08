Kevin Wong
Latest Stories
'Marvel's Wolverine' on PlayStation 5: 25 Obscure Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Everything you missed from the latest Wolverine game
'Marvel's Wolverine': The Complex Review
If you accept the pain, it cannot hurt you.
'GTA VI' Incorporates the Best Parts of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'
Rockstar Games' western epic is a crucial piece of the puzzle
We Played 'Marvel's Wolverine' on PlayStation 5 for Two Hours. Here Are Our Thoughts
Is it love at first 'SNIKT!'?
Everything You Need to Know About Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas'
One of Martin Scorsese's most classic movies is 'Goodfellas'; here is everything you need to know about the classic film.
Every Episode of 'Black Mirror,' Ranked
From twisted tech nightmares to haunting love stories, we ranked every episode of 'Black Mirror' to see which ones shine brightest—and which fall flat.
Inside 'Avengers: Doomsday': Everything We Know About the Upcoming Movie
The production on Marvel's team-up epic has been messy, to say the least.
Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.
Everything You Missed From 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Everything you missed while watching Sony's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.
Everything You Missed From the New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer
Avengers, re-assemble!
'Grand Theft Auto VI' Follows in Red Dead Redemption 2's Mud-Caked, Immersive Footsteps
Everything we've learned about 'GTA VI' through dozens of new images.
23 Easter Eggs From 'Mortal Kombat II' That You Might Have Missed
You weak, pathetic fool!