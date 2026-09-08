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Kevin Wong

Joined February 2016 | 396 posts
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Latest Stories

Marvel's Wolverine

'Marvel's Wolverine' on PlayStation 5: 25 Obscure Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Everything you missed from the latest Wolverine game

Kevin Wong11 hours ago
Marvel's Wolverine

'Marvel's Wolverine': The Complex Review

If you accept the pain, it cannot hurt you.

Kevin Wong7 days ago
GTA VI

'GTA VI' Incorporates the Best Parts of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Rockstar Games' western epic is a crucial piece of the puzzle

Kevin Wong15 days ago
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Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, and Joe Pesci publicity portrait for the film 'Goodfellas'

Everything You Need to Know About Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas'

One of Martin Scorsese's most classic movies is 'Goodfellas'; here is everything you need to know about the classic film.

Kevin Wong23 days ago
"San Junipero" episode of Netflix's Black Mirror

Every Episode of 'Black Mirror,' Ranked

From twisted tech nightmares to haunting love stories, we ranked every episode of 'Black Mirror' to see which ones shine brightest—and which fall flat.

Kevin Wong23 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday with release date

Inside 'Avengers: Doomsday': Everything We Know About the Upcoming Movie

The production on Marvel's team-up epic has been messy, to say the least.

Kevin Wong34 days ago
Four comic-style illustrations of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man in dynamic action poses.

Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.

Kevin Wong41 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Everything You Missed From 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Everything you missed while watching Sony's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Kevin Wong45 days ago
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Avengers: Doomsday

Everything You Missed From the New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

Avengers, re-assemble!

Kevin Wong58 days ago
Backrooms (2026)

15 'Backrooms' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Everything must go.

Kevin Wong62 days ago
Obsession

21 'Obsession' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Be careful what you wish for!

Kevin Wong76 days ago
Grand Theft Auto VI

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Follows in Red Dead Redemption 2's Mud-Caked, Immersive Footsteps

Everything we've learned about 'GTA VI' through dozens of new images.

Kevin Wong85 days ago
Toy Story 5

20 'Toy Story 5' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

You've got a friend in me!

Kevin Wong86 days ago
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Marvel's Wolverine

Everything We Know About 'Marvel's Wolverine' So Far

"Let's go, Bub!"

Kevin Wong106 days ago
The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026)

Everything You Missed From 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

This is the way.

Kevin Wong113 days ago
Mortal Kombat II Easter Eggs Cover

23 Easter Eggs From 'Mortal Kombat II' That You Might Have Missed

You weak, pathetic fool!

Kevin Wong129 days ago

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