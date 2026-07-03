Deadpool

Deadpool is a Marvel Comics antihero celebrated for his regenerative healing, sharp wit, and unique ability to break the fourth wall. Ryan Reynolds brought the character to life in a film series starting in 2016, which has since been integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is known for its R-rated, irreverent approach to superhero storytelling.\n\nThe *Deadpool* films stand out by directly addressing the audience through self-aware humor, such as the protagonist\u2019s commentary during fight scenes and his playful nods to other Marvel characters. This approach disrupts traditional superhero narratives, combining graphic violence with comedic timing that pushes genre conventions in unexpected ways.

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Florida's 'Deadpool Killer' is Getting His Netflix Moment
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ Reopens Florida's 'Deadpool Killer' Case

How a Marvel-inspired nickname, a 2019 double murder, and Florida’s new death penalty law collide in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Justin Timberlake with curly hair smiling on the left, and Deadpool in red and black costume on the right.
Music

‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance Creator Sues Sony Over Viral Deadpool Scene, Fortnite Use

Choreographer Darrin Henson alleges Sony Music licensed his iconic “Bye Bye Bye” routine without consent, as the dance resurfaces in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and Fortnite.

Mark Elibert105 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" signage in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing 'Deadpool' and 'X-Men' Team-Up Film

The star is reportedly in the early working stages on an ensemble film.

Alex Ocho440 days ago
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds pose together at a "Deadpool" event, both wearing dark suits and smiling.
Pop Culture

Mickey Mouse Joke Removed From 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Revealed in Disney Script

Reynolds devised a dirty Pinocchio joke to replace the older one.

Mark Elibert595 days ago
Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper Are Nominees for 2025 Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack

The Recording Academy has properly credited the actors for their contributions.

tara mahadevan609 days ago
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Ryan Reynolds wearing glasses and a dark shirt, and Channing Tatum in a black suit, both posing at events.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Praises Channing Tatum as Gambit, Says Marvel Execs Are 'Obsessed'

Tatum was once set to lead his own 'Gambit' movie until Disney's acquisition of Fox shelved it.

Alex Ocho617 days ago
hugh jackman
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Shares Shirtless Photo, Details How He Got Ripped for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Before getting into the Wolverine suit for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' actor Hugh Jackman consistently hit the gym.

Jaelani Turner-Williams681 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Delaney attend the 'Deadpool 2' fan screening.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Note About Honoring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Co-Star Rob Delaney's Late Son Henry

Henry Delaney passed away in 2018 at the age of two from brain cancer.

Jose Martinez697 days ago
Deadpool and Wolverine
Pop Culture

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Now The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film Of All Time

It surpassed the previous record set by 'Joker.'

Trey Alston700 days ago
Left: *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Right: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool dancing.
Pop Culture

NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Returns to Charts Thanks to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Dance

The now-infamous opening to 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' helped bring the iconic boy band's Y2K-era hit back to the charts.

Alex Ocho704 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez exercising outside, Halle Berry practicing a high kick indoors, and Salma Hayek dressed in an action outfit, posing with a sword
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Documents Intense 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo Exercise Regimen

The actress made a surprise cameo in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Marvel Film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams711 days ago
Splitscreen image of Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Thinks Channing Tatum Is the Perfect Gambit

The 'Deadpool' star gave a glowing endorsement of Tatum to keep playing the gambling mutant.

Trey Alston711 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes pose together at a movie event promoting "Wolverine." Wesley wears a hat and beaded necklace, while Ryan wears a short-sleeve shirt
Pop Culture

Wesley Snipes Responds to Breaking Two Guinness World Records Following Blade Cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The actor made a surprise appearance in the Marvel film, returning as Blade

Jaelani Turner-Williams712 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a shiny green jacket and red sunglasses at an IMDb event
Pop Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)

The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.

taramhdvn716 days ago
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Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and other Backstreet Boys rehearsing dance moves at home, wearing casual clothes
Music

Video of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Dancing Together Draws Comparisons to Crips and Bloods, Avengers and Justice League

As 'Deadpool &amp; Wolverine' takes over the world, fans are rediscovering a 2021 video of members of the Y2K boy bands rehearsing for a charity performance.

Alex Ocho717 days ago
Ryan Reynolds, in a leather jacket and dark jeans, stands with Channing Tatum, in a graphic tee and jeans, both smiling at the camera
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Says No One Has ‘Had My Back in This Industry’ More Than Ryan Reynolds

The 'Deadpool &amp; Wolverine' stars gave each other props via Instagram after the film's blockbuster debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams718 days ago
Hugh Jackman in a black suit and Ryan Reynolds in a black blazer over a white shirt, standing together at a movie premiere with Deadpool artwork in the background
Pop Culture

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Earns $205 Million in Opening Weekend

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring film is the third in the 'Deadpool' franchise.

tara mahadevan720 days ago

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