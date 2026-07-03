Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Say Fox Sent Support for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: “Rooting For You Guys”
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Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman open up on their first MCU film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’Jacob Kramer
We break down a full timeline of Deadpool and Wolverine's relationship ahead of 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'Jamie Iovine
Ryan Reynolds went into more detail about why he's taking "a little sabbatical" from making movies in a new interview after finishing 'A Christmas Carol.'Jordan Rose
Julian Dennison, the New Zealand-born kid star of Fox's 'Deadpool 2,' talks working with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz, diversity in superhero films, and his love of sneaker culture.Khal