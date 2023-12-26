'Joker: Folie à Deux' Offers Sneak Peek at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

We're a long way from the release of Joker 2: Folie à Deux, but director Todd Phillips got into the Christmas spirit and gave fans another early look at the film.
"Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024," Phillips captioned his Instagram post on Christmas Day, with two images showing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character/Arthur Fleck.
The long-awaited musical film follows the 2019 psychological thriller Joker, which earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor. Before filming for Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped in March, Phillips also shared images of Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, dressed as Fleck's love interest and accomplice.
Folie à Deux is far from Gaga's big screen debut, as the singer-actress was in the 2018 musical A Star is Born (winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song), 2021's House of Gucci, along with once being a part of the American Horror Story anthology.
Gaga succeeds Margot Robbie, who played Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll [Gaga] do something incredible with it," Robbie told MTV News last year.