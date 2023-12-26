'Joker: Folie à Deux' Offers Sneak Peek at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.

We're a long way from the release of Joker 2: Folie à Deux, but director Todd Phillips got into the Christmas spirit and gave fans another early look at the film.

"Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024," Phillips captioned his Instagram post on Christmas Day, with two images showing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character/Arthur Fleck.

The long-awaited musical film follows the 2019 psychological thriller Joker, which earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor. Before filming for Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped in March, Phillips also shared images of Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, dressed as Fleck's love interest and accomplice.

Folie à Deux is far from Gaga's big screen debut, as the singer-actress was in the 2018 musical A Star is Born (winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song), 2021's House of Gucci, along with once being a part of the American Horror Story anthology.

Gaga succeeds Margot Robbie, who played Quinn in Suicide SquadBirds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll [Gaga] do something incredible with it," Robbie told MTV News last year.

