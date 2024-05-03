Julia Fox Revels in Being a 'B*tch,' 'Girl,' 'Woman,' and 'Whore' in Debut Single "Down the Drain"

The chorus of "Down the Drain" sees the star of the upcoming Monkeypaw-produced horror film Goat reveling in being "a bitch," "a girl," "a woman," and "a whore." In the alternating sequence at the heart of the track's hook, Fox swaps "woman" and "mother" back and forth, like so:

I'm a bitch, I’m a girl, I'm a woman, I'm a whore

I’m a bitch, I'm a girl, I'm a mother, I'm a whore

Deeper into the song, Fox playfully mentions the "muse" distinction that's often been used to describe her in the press, all the way back to her breakout film role in the Safdies' modern classic Uncut Gems.

Listen to "Down the Drain" below. The song is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, etc.