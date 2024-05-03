Julia Fox Revels in Being a 'B*tch,' 'Girl,' 'Woman,' and 'Whore' in Debut Single "Down the Drain"

Julia Fox generously invites the world to "come down the drain" with her in her debut single, out today.
The track is produced and engineered by Ben Draghi and, like her excellent (and soon-to-be-a-series) 2023 memoir, carries the title "Down the Drain." As Foxheads are well aware, she first teased the song with a timely surprise appearance at Charli XCX's recent Boiler Room set. Charli's much-hyped set, available in full below, exceeded expectations.
The chorus of "Down the Drain" sees the star of the upcoming Monkeypaw-produced horror film Goat reveling in being "a bitch," "a girl," "a woman," and "a whore." In the alternating sequence at the heart of the track's hook, Fox swaps "woman" and "mother" back and forth, like so:
I'm a bitch, I’m a girl, I'm a woman, I'm a whore
I’m a bitch, I'm a girl, I'm a mother, I'm a whore
Deeper into the song, Fox playfully mentions the "muse" distinction that's often been used to describe her in the press, all the way back to her breakout film role in the Safdies' modern classic Uncut Gems.
Listen to "Down the Drain" below. The song is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, etc.
Down the Drain, the book, arrived in October through Simon and Schuster. Unlike the bulk of celebrity-driven stories, Fox took an unflinching approach to looking back at her life, focusing largely on her pre-Uncut Gems era, which notably included prior projects ranging from a clothing line to a pair of self-published photo books.
As Deadline reported in January, the book is now being developed into a series, complete with involvement from Six Feet Under producer and Transparent creator Joey Soloway.
But first, fans can expect to see Fox alongside Law Roach on the new E! series OMG Fashun. The fashion-focused competition show premieres next week.