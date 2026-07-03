Succession

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Nicholas Braun
Pop Culture

'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Reportedly Arrested for DUI in New Hampshire

The 37-year-old reportedly spent an hour in jail, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

tara mahadevan318 days ago
Rihanna in a floral outfit, Lauryn Hill performing in leather with a microphone, and Adam Scott in a tuxedo at an event.
Style

2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?

ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.

Trace William Cowen441 days ago
Brian Cox in a suit and glasses on the left, Jeremy Strong in a light green suit on the right.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Admits to Being a ‘Loudmouth’ With Critiques of Co-Stars

In his 2022 memoir, the 78-year-old veteran actor criticized stars like Johnny Depp, Steve Seagal, and director Michael Caton-Jones.

Alex Ocho585 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Jeremy Strong attends "The Apprentice" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Strong Says Playing Kendall Roy on ‘Succession’ ‘F*cked Me Up'

Strong is currently promoting the upcoming Donald Trump biographical drama 'The Apprentice,' where he plays late attorney Roy Cohn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
Two men at events; one in a suede jacket and glasses, the other in a suit with a distinctive beard style
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'

The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.

Joe Price820 days ago
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Pop Culture

Buy Kendall Roy's Lanvin Suit and Many More Roy Family Items At This Succession Auction

Or you can bid $875 on Tom Wambsgans' Waystar/ROYCO ID badge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Clears Up If Logan Roy Underlined or Crossed Out Kendall Roy’s Name

Armstrong recently shed light on a major plot point from Episode 4 of the show’s fourth and final season.

Brad Callas1048 days ago
brian cox in kith
Style

Brian Cox Stars in Kith’s Fall 2023 Campaign

For its latest campaign, the revered 'Succession' actor is among those enlisted to wear a range of new pieces.

Trace William Cowen1058 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Kieran Culkin Surprise ‘Succession’ Dad Brian Cox During Photo Shoot

While Cox was being photographed with Emily Blunt for an interview, his TV son snuck up with a big hug.

tara mahadevan1133 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kieran Culkin Rocked a $7 Walmart T-Shirt in 'Succession' Series Finale

Roman Roy's fit comes in a two-pack at Walmart for a whopping $13.96.

Brad Callas1143 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Succession’ Extras Share How The Show Held on to Its Biggest Secret

Crew members told hundreds of extras not to share anything they saw while filming on set.

Mark Elibert1145 days ago
Brian Cox appears on Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Explains How HBO Enlisted Him to Throw Media Off the Scent of Shocking ‘Succession’ Twist

Fresh off a major development in the latest episode of HBO’s 'Succession,' Brian Cox made an appearance on 'Colbert’ to discuss how it went down.

Brad Callas1192 days ago
leonard cohen performing live
Pop Culture

Twitter Reacts to 'Succession's' Connor Roy's Sad Karaoke of Leonard Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat"

In last night’s episode of 'Succession', Connor Roy sang a depressing karaoke version of Leonard Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat." The internet responded.

Louis Pavlakos1201 days ago

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