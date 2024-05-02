Drew Barrymore Once Left 'Sex List' at Danny DeVito's House: 'I Lose Everything'

Drew Barrymore shared a naughty revelation on her daytime talk show this week.

During a roundtable with CBS Mornings hosts Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, the group discussed the growing trend of women who keep a list of their sex partners. Confessing to making a list "back in the day" was Barrymore, who admitted to misplacing it at the house of one of her former directors.

"I did it with paper and pen," Barrymore said around the 1:15 minute mark of the clip above. "I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything."

To the shock of the men at the table, Barrymore confessed that she "left it at someone's house," the person being Duplex director Danny DeVito.

"I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing, and so I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film. So I left it at Danny DeVito's house," she said.

Although Barrymore didn't think that Devito knew what the list of "full names" was about, the actor-comedian appeared on the show in September 2022, where they briefly discussed the blunder.

When asking DeVito at the 2:45 mark if he ever "came across" the list, he joked, "As a matter of fact, I've been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that..."

"I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography," he continued. "No, I never came across it. I never saw it. Your secret is safe with me."