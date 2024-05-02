AirBnB Launches "Icons" Rentals, Feat. Floating 'Up' House, X-Men Mansion, and More

AirBnB has lifted the curtains on its “Icons” category — a unique collection of rentals inspired by some of pop culture’s most famous abodes.
Starting this week, patrons can book a stay at the floating — yes, floating — Up house in Abiquiu, New Mexico. The property is a replica of the craftsman-style home featured in the 2009 Disney-Pixar flick of the same name. The 40,000-pound house will have 8,000 balloons attached to it and will be suspended 50 feet in the air with guests inside.
X-Men fans will also get the chance to stay in a re-creation of the X-Mansion, aka Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning, in Westchester, New York. The digs will feature the War Room, Beast’s laboratory, and the Danger Room for combat training. At the end of the stay, guests will get debriefed on their mutant powers, receive their diplomas, and snap a class photo.
The first 11 “Icons” also include the Ferrari Museum, Prince’s Purple Rain house, the Musée d’Orsay, and the Inside Out 2 headquarters.
“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a press release “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”
But that’s not all. Airbnb’s “Icons” also offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences with some of the biggest names in entertainment. There will be a live living room performance by Doja Cat, a night with Kevin Hart inside his secret speakeasy, and a stay at Janhvi Kapoor’s family home in Chennai, India.
According to the rental booking platform, the “Icons” category will be expanded on a rolling basis. Patrons can learn more about the listings on the home page of Airbnb’s website or app.