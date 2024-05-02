AirBnB Launches "Icons" Rentals, Feat. Floating 'Up' House, X-Men Mansion, and More

AirBnB has lifted the curtains on its “Icons” category — a unique collection of rentals inspired by some of pop culture’s most famous abodes.

Starting this week, patrons can book a stay at the floating — yes, floating — Up house in Abiquiu, New Mexico. The property is a replica of the craftsman-style home featured in the 2009 Disney-Pixar flick of the same name. The 40,000-pound house will have 8,000 balloons attached to it and will be suspended 50 feet in the air with guests inside.