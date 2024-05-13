Chris Pratt Says Usher Is Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘Hall Pass': 'I Can’t Blame Her'

Chris Pratt knows that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, "Got It Bad" for Usher.

The Guardians of the Galaxy told Entertainment Tonight that the singer is his wife's "hall pass" crush.

"She knows every word," Pratt joked about Schwarzenegger's affinity for Usher's music. "I didn't even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher."

He continued, "And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher's her hall pass. I can't blame her."

Pratt previously posted an Instagram video about the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, where Schwarzenegger danced and sang along to "My Boo," "Confessions" and "Burn."

"When Usher sang “Don’t leave your girl around me” was he talking to me?" captioned the post.