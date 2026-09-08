Jacob Kramer
Latest Stories
10 Facts About 'One Piece' For Newcomers
New to 'One Piece'? Here are 10 facts about the anime series.
The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More
From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.
The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked
Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.
The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked
From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.
Inside the Grid: 5 Highlights from Our Visit to the ‘Tron: Ares’ Set
We stepped inside the world of ‘Tron: Ares’ to see the tech, costumes, and action that could make this the franchise’s boldest entry yet.
The 20 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked
From classics like 'The Powerpuff Girls,' to forgotten gems like 'Class of 3000,' we've ranked Cartoon Network's 20 best shows of all time.
Jonathan Majors on ‘Magazine Dreams,’ Marvel, and What's Next: "There’s No Playbook for Redemption"
We caught up with Jonathan Majors to talk about ‘Magazine Dreams,’ his relationship with Marvel post-firing, his marriage to Meagan Good, and more.
N3on Wants to Ditch Clip Farming and Toxic Followers: “It Just Brings You Hate”
We caught up with Kick streamer N3on to talk about the evolution of streaming, tapping in with athletes and artists, and shedding his toxic online identity.
'Daredevil: Born Again' Stars on Premiere Shocker: “It’s Really Sad and Robs Us of a Lot”
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio open up about Daredevil: Born Again, the controversial changes, the return of key characters, and what’s next for Matt Murdock and Kingpin in the MCU.
30 Movies We're Stoked to Watch in 2025, Ranked
With lots of movies hitting theaters throughout the year, here are Complex’s picks for the 30 films you must watch in 2025.
The Best Internet Slang That Took Over 2024
With so many internet words and phrases to understand, like 'brat' and 'chat,' let us put you on game with some definitions.
The 15 Best Games of 2024
From 'Black Myth: Wukong' to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' to 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth,' these are this year's best games.
The 15 Best Movies of 2024
From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.
The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.
JWoww Talks Directorial Debut: “My dreams were always to make movies.”
We caught up with Jenni Farley to talk about her directorial debut, her love for the horror genre, ‘Jersey Shore’ insights, and more
A Closer Look at the Custom One-of-One LEGO Pharrell Piece
We spent a day with the one-of-one LEGO Pharrell model from ‘Piece By Piece’ to find out why it’s so special.
‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”
Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks ‘Den of Thieves’ Sequel: 'We Have Some Unfinished Business'
We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.