Jacob Kramer Portrait

Jacob Kramer

Joined July 2023 | 53 posts
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Latest Stories

One Piece

10 Facts About 'One Piece' For Newcomers

New to 'One Piece'? Here are 10 facts about the anime series.

Jacob Kramer23 days ago
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 2026

The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More

From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.

Jacob Kramer95 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Jacob Kramer295 days ago
A group of five smiling people, each with distinct styles and expressions, against a light blue background.

The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked

From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.

Jacob Kramer304 days ago
A person in a futuristic black and red suit stands in a glowing red, high-tech environment, with mist and geometric patterns.

Inside the Grid: 5 Highlights from Our Visit to the ‘Tron: Ares’ Set

We stepped inside the world of ‘Tron: Ares’ to see the tech, costumes, and action that could make this the franchise’s boldest entry yet.

Jacob Kramer378 days ago
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Old Cartoon Network Shows, Best

The 20 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of All Time, Ranked

From classics like 'The Powerpuff Girls,' to forgotten gems like 'Class of 3000,' we've ranked Cartoon Network's 20 best shows of all time.

Jacob Kramer517 days ago
Jonathan Majors sits down with Complex

Jonathan Majors on ‘Magazine Dreams,’ Marvel, and What's Next: "There’s No Playbook for Redemption"

We caught up with Jonathan Majors to talk about ‘Magazine Dreams,’ his relationship with Marvel post-firing, his marriage to Meagan Good, and more.

Jacob Kramer545 days ago
Mikyle Rafiq, also known by his streamer name N3on, in a blue Nike hoodie smiling and wearing headphones, sitting in front of a glowing computer screen.

N3on Wants to Ditch Clip Farming and Toxic Followers: “It Just Brings You Hate”

We caught up with Kick streamer N3on to talk about the evolution of streaming, tapping in with athletes and artists, and shedding his toxic online identity.

Jacob Kramer555 days ago
A person in a Daredevil costume stands in a dimly lit room with graffiti on the walls and shelves filled with paint cans.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Stars on Premiere Shocker: “It’s Really Sad and Robs Us of a Lot”

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio open up about Daredevil: Born Again, the controversial changes, the return of key characters, and what’s next for Matt Murdock and Kingpin in the MCU.

Jacob Kramer561 days ago
Michael B. Jordan grimaces while firing a gun at the screen.

30 Movies We're Stoked to Watch in 2025, Ranked

With lots of movies hitting theaters throughout the year, here are Complex’s picks for the 30 films you must watch in 2025.

Jacob Kramer594 days ago
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A college of various internet slang: "brat" (top left), "demure" (top right), "rizz" (bottom left), and "crash out" (bottom right).

The Best Internet Slang That Took Over 2024

With so many internet words and phrases to understand, like 'brat' and 'chat,' let us put you on game with some definitions.

Jacob Kramer626 days ago
Collage of video game characters with "Best of 2024" text. Features a futuristic scene, a warrior, a cartoon character, and an action trio.

The 15 Best Games of 2024

From 'Black Myth: Wukong' to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' to 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth,' these are this year's best games.

Jacob Kramer633 days ago
Collage of 2024 films: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Denzel Washington in regal attire, and Timothée Chalamet in a desert setting.

The 15 Best Movies of 2024

From ‘Alien: Romulus’ to ‘Gladiator II’ to ‘Hit Man’ to ‘Wicked,’ here are our choices for this year’s greatest films.

Jacob Kramer638 days ago
Collage with four scenes: a woman with a jar, a samurai, a woman in a blue uniform, and two people in dark attire. Text reads "BEST OF 2024."

The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024

From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.

Jacob Kramer647 days ago
Jennifer "JWoww" Farley wears a white blazer and stands in front of a purple textured background, smiling.

JWoww Talks Directorial Debut: “My dreams were always to make movies.”

We caught up with Jenni Farley to talk about her directorial debut, her love for the horror genre, ‘Jersey Shore’ insights, and more

Jacob Kramer671 days ago
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LEGO Pharrell Custom One-of-One Piece

A Closer Look at the Custom One-of-One LEGO Pharrell Piece

We spent a day with the one-of-one LEGO Pharrell model from ‘Piece By Piece’ to find out why it’s so special.

Jacob Kramer700 days ago
Three The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power characters huddle together in the center.

‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”

Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.

Jacob Kramer701 days ago
Screenshot from Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks ‘Den of Thieves’ Sequel: 'We Have Some Unfinished Business'

We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.

Jacob Kramer728 days ago

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