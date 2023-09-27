No Amount of Girl Math or Boy Math Can Calculate Just How Many Jokes Are Already Out There

By now you’ve surely heard of “girl math,” the personal finance trend made famous on TikTok.

Girl math is ostensibly a way to rationalize spending habits with some unconventional logic and mental gymnastics. For example: did you buy something under $5, or with a gift card? It’s basically free. If you returned something at the store, you made money. A concert ticket you bought so long ago that it’s not reflected in any of your recent bank statements? Doesn’t count.

The trend has gone viral over the last month or so, and now floods of people are weighing in on the different ways they’ve used girl math.