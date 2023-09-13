Previously Debunked Ufologist Shows Alleged ‘Non-Human’ Bodies to Mexico’s Congress (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 7:15 a.m. ET: Ryan Graves, a former F-18 pilot for the U.S. Navy who was in attendance at the Mexico hearing, has spoken out about the experience.

According to Graves' comments, an invitation was extended to him following his participation in the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency hearing in front of a House Oversight subcommittee in July. Per his initial understanding of the invitation to testify before Mexico’s Congress, Graves said, the aim was to “keep up the momentum of government interest.”

However, Graves now believes the Mexico hearing amounted to an “unsubstantiated stunt” that (as touched on in our original report) only hurts the larger UAP issue.

"Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said on Twitter after the Mexico hearing. "My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA’s witness program. I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."