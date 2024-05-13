Oprah Winfrey Calls Role She Played in Perpetuation of Diet Culture One of Her 'Major Regrets'

Oprah Winfrey, who's spent decades taking fans through her health journey, has called it quits on being a part of "diet culture."

Winfrey hosted a WeightWatchers event called "Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight" on Thursday, where she expressed a new outlook when it comes to her size and body image. Around the 11-minute mark of the video below, Winfrey even referenced the "wagon of fat" moment on her former talk show as being one of her "biggest regrets."

"So many of us have internalized about diet culture and the body standards that have caused us so much shame," Winfrey said at the event, per People.

Winfrey was adamant about changing her views on health moving forward. while acknowledging her participation in the perpetuation of diet culture in America.

“I also want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years, through online,” she said. “I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I've been working in television.”

Winfrey continued, “We've been criticized. We've been scrutinized. We've been shamed, and we've been told that unless we meet a certain standard of size that we didn't deserve to be accepted or even to be loved. And what I know for sure is that I am done with it.”