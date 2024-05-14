Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Post: ‘Felt the Love Today’

Jessica Alba was feeling the love this Mother’s Day.
The 43-year-old actress enjoyed a heartfelt celebration with her husband Cash Warren, 45, and their three children, Hayes, six, Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram.
“Felt the love today 💗🫶🏽💕 #happymothersday,” Alba said in the caption of a pic with her children and mother Cathy Alba, 62.
In a separate carousel post, the Sin City actress shared additional sentiments to her children and fellow mothers, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day ☺️❤️ Feeling incredibly blessed for the greatest gifts I have in this life - my babies 🫶🏽 Thank you for choosing me to be your mama and breaking my heart open x3 - I love you more than you could ever know.”
Alba continued, “To my mama @cathyalba - we got to grow up together and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader since day 1 - I love you so much 💞.”
“And to my friends who mean the world to me… you are straight up #supermoms - I see you and I love you 😘 Happy Mother’s Day! Xo,” she concluded.
Last September, Alba opened up to People about how she uses words of affirmation to maintain a close relationship with her children.
"It's important to say, 'Hey, you did a good job today,' or 'I love you,' or 'I really liked how you handled that situation or this situation,'" Alba told the magazine. "And I don't know if I am always mindful to check in with them in that way. I've noticed recently that even those little things matter. Sometimes you can just skim over them."
"Like, 'Yeah, they're good kids.' They know how to go through the world, but sometimes it's important still to call it out and to make them feel seen and heard, even for little things," she continued.
As any mother knows, being a parent is not all fun and games. Alba also told the publication that she relies on her meditation practice to get through some of the tough times.
"Meditation helps. I do like to do a morning meditation, and that helps set up the rest of the day so that even the tough times can not feel so edgy and they don't feel so sharp," she explained. "It smooths out some of those really high highs or really low lows."
Alba celebrated her 43rd birthday last month with a spring break family vacation in Hawaii, which included golfing, checking out waterfalls, and soaking up the sun.