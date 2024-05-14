Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Post: ‘Felt the Love Today’

Alba continued, “To my mama @cathyalba - we got to grow up together and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader since day 1 - I love you so much 💞.”

“And to my friends who mean the world to me… you are straight up #supermoms - I see you and I love you 😘 Happy Mother’s Day! Xo,” she concluded.

Last September, Alba opened up to People about how she uses words of affirmation to maintain a close relationship with her children.

"It's important to say, 'Hey, you did a good job today,' or 'I love you,' or 'I really liked how you handled that situation or this situation,'" Alba told the magazine. "And I don't know if I am always mindful to check in with them in that way. I've noticed recently that even those little things matter. Sometimes you can just skim over them."

"Like, 'Yeah, they're good kids.' They know how to go through the world, but sometimes it's important still to call it out and to make them feel seen and heard, even for little things," she continued.