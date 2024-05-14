“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day. And what I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her,” Gypsy Rose said. “I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person and I think that—was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No, but she was still my mom. So what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever, that's mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother.”

She continued, “And I feel like nobody should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family, and me because we were the people closest to her. Everybody else does not matter. But I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart that I truly believe was there.”

“I have been working for years on forgiveness, and I hope that she is in heaven. And I hope that to some degree, I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I've made in my life and growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences. Because in heaven, they say that like all mental afflictions, all physical afflictions are gone, right? God makes you perfect in heaven. So if you take away the mental afflictions that my mother had, then I think what's left is a good person, at the end of the day is a good person.”