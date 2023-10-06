Ring Is Offering $1 Million to Anyone Who Captures an Alien on a Doorbell Camera

Ring is ready to fork over some real dough if you spot an alien.

This week, the video-doorbell brand shared that it would give $1 million to a U.S. resident who spots "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."

"Whether it's a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions, or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard -- submit your best footage!" Ring's statement said.

If you don’t spot an alien, then the Amazon-owned company invites contestants to get creative.

"If you don't locate any real Extraterrestrials, don't worry: you can still enter to win an 'Out of this World' prize!" the rules say. "To enter, simply capture and submit your most creative interpretation of an Extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device, and you will be in the running among your earthling peers to win a $500 Amazon gift card."