Lil Meech Brings His Mother and Grandmother to a Strip Club for Mother's Day

While Meech’s mom was having fun throwing handfuls of one-dollar bills at the dancers, his grandma appeared to be slightly aloof, sipping her drink and wearing sunglasses. According to TMZ, Meech’s sister was also in attendance.

Meech’s grandma, Lucille, also apparently stars in BMF as a devout churchgoer, so seeing her in such a setting is particularly interesting—something that Meech’s followers pointed out in the comments.

The 24-year-old also might reunite with his father soon. In March, he shared just how excited he is to see Big Meech, who’s been incarcerated since Lil Meech was five years old.

“We definitely want to make up that time that we missed together,” he said on the red carpet of the season three premiere of BMF. “We missed a lot of time growing up. You know I miss my father growing up."

The Black Mafia Family co-founder reportedly might be released by 2025. He was first handed a 30-year sentence in 2008, which was later reduced to 20 years.